HAVERHILL — Leaving the Streets Ministry will host a Grand Opening Fundraiser, Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Haverhill, 217 Main St.
The organization was founded by former gang member and prison inmate chaplain Jesus Ruiz and his wife, Wanda Baez-Ruiz, to help kids and young adults from Haverhill and beyond, who are in gangs or in danger of joining a gang make better choices for the direction of their lives. Work opportunities, spiritual direction and healthy adult role models help set them on the path to success.
This fundraiser celebrates the grand opening of the new youth center in Lafayette Square. Tickets are $25 at the door and include a Spanish food buffet, a live Christian music performance and presentations by kids whose lives have been turned around. All proceeds go toward the youth center. For more Information contact Wanda Ruiz, at 978-228-9183 or leavingthestreetsministry@gmail.com or visit leavingthestreetsministry.com.
Georgetown Historical Society to meet
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown Historical Society will hold its annual meeting Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Georgetown Peabody Library, 2 Maple St. The guest speaker is Matt Diana, Georgetown's own housewright. During a prestigious carpentry training program Diana excelled at the hands-on training of 17th, 18th and 19th century building techniques. Before founding his own company, he refined his knowledge and skills while working with renowned preservation specialists in both Eastern and Western Massachusetts. Light refreshments will be served. Visit online at georgetownpl.org.
Pelham Good Neighbor Fund holiday drive
PELHAM — The Pelham Good Neighbor Fund committee seeks support to help individuals and families during Christmas with food, clothing and toys for the children who live in Pelham. The committee also uses the money collected during the drive to provide financial assistance year-round for food, heat, rent, electricity, and other household expenses for Pelham residents.
Volunteers will be accepting food and cash donations on Dec. 14 and 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Pelham Plaza parking lot. To make donations online visit pelhamgoodneighborfund.org or make a donation by mailing a check to Pelham Good Neighbor Fund, P.O. Box 953, Pelham, N.H. 03076. Cash donations are tax-deductible. To sponsor a child or family for Christmas, please also call one of the people listed below or go to St. Patrick’s Church to pick out a code number.
For anyone needing help during the holidays, please reach out by Dec. 11 by emailing pelhamgoodneighborfund@outlook.com. To reach out by phone, call Dennis Hogan at 603-557-5152 or Priscilla Pike-Church at 603-508-8131.
Talk on immigration past, present and future
HAVERHILL — Lowell Distinguished Professor Robert Forrant will discuss a century's worth of immigration history in the region's mill cities and present an engaging look at the past and future of immigration during a lecture on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. at UMass Lowell's iHub, located on the third floor of Harbor Place, 2 Merrimack St.
This lecture, which is free and open to the public, is part of the iHub’s Cultural Speaker Series, which brings leading faculty and experts from the university's main campus to Haverhill for engaging lectures and presentations.
Massachusetts has a history of immigration dating back to the first settlement of newcomers, building colonies along the New England coast. Today, immigrants remain an integral part of diverse and thriving communities and make extensive contributions that benefit all. In the 19th century and early 20th century the top countries of origin for immigrants were in Southern and Eastern Europe. Top countries of origin today are China, the Dominican Republic, India, Brazil, and Haiti. Through a look at the immigration histories of Haverhill, Lawrence and Lowell, we will spend an hour discussing ‘old’ and ‘new’ immigration and leave the discussion with a greater understanding of the Commonwealth’s rich immigration history.
This series is sponsored by Pentucket Bank. Visit uml.edu/ihub for more information and to register for this event.
Autism-friendly Santa Brunch and photos
LAWRENCE — Join the Autism-friendly Brunch with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon at Salvatore’s Restaurant, 354 Merrimack St. Hosted by Autism Eats and the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. Cost: 13+, $21; ages 6-12, $15; age 5 and under, $5 (tax and tip included), The event includes all-you-can-eat pizza, pasta, salad, dessert and soft drinks. For reservations, visit AutismEats.org, specify dietary restrictions if any.