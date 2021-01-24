HAVERHILL —Firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze in the city’s Lafayette Square neighborhood Saturday in frigid temperatures that left at least half a dozen residents in the cold watching their Victor Street home burn.
Haverhill police, fire and Trinity EMS responded to 24 Victor St. Saturday at 3:05 p.m., where firefighters were seen aiming hoses at a third-floor window as heavy smoke billowed from the roof of the property. According to city property records, the two-family home was built in 1900.
According to police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty, there were no injuries initially reported.
A relief assistance van from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services arrived around 4 p.m.
Mutual aid was provided at the scene and to cover additional calls elsewhere in the city by the Groveland, Methuen, Lawrence and Salem, New Hampshire fire departments.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to support residents who lived in the home. Donations are being accepted at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-simpsons-rebuild.