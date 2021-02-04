HAVERHILL — The city has begun the process of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to people 75 and older under the state's Phase 2 vaccine distribution program.
Haverhill plans a series of clinics in coming weeks to give shots to eligible residents.
The first shipment of 100 shots of the Moderna vaccine arrived this week, Mayor James Fiorentini said. The city will hold an immunization clinic for residents 75 and older Friday at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., he said.
The 75-and-older bracket is the first group eligible for the vaccine under Phase 2 of the timeline set by Gov. Charlie Baker and the state Department of Public Health.
City Public Health Nurse Mary Connolly will oversee Haverhill's clinics. She plans to have at least one public vaccine clinic each week, depending on how much vaccine Haverhill receives weekly from the state, Fiorentini said. While the first clinic is Friday, the day of the week for later clinics may vary, the mayor said.
Because a second shot of the vaccine will be required, return appointments will be scheduled during a person's first vaccination visit to the Citizens Center.
Appointment slots for Friday's clinic were made available online Wednesday at 3 p.m. and were all taken within an hour and a half, city officials said.
As future Haverhill clinics are announced, appointment slots will be available at the state website www.maimmunizations.org. Visitors to the website should click on the button for Phase 1 and 2 clinics, then check off "vaccination" and the appropriate age group. Next they should use the "search by address'' bar to enter "Haverhill" and select "Haverhill'' from a list, and then click on the "search" button and scroll down to "Citizens Center'' to register. Residents can also inquire about appointment slots by calling the Citizens Center at 978-374-2390.
Due to the low availability of vaccine doses, appointments are expected to fill up quickly as each round of vaccines is announced, Fiorentini said. The city is working on getting as much vaccine as it can as quickly as possible, he said.
Before now, vaccines administered in Haverhill were limited to people listed in Phase 1 of the state program — clinical and non-clinical health care workers caring for people infected with the virus; residents and staff of long-term care facilities, rest homes and assisted living facilities; first-responders such as police, firefighters and ambulance workers; staff and residents of congregate care facilities like homeless shelters and domestic violence shelters, and home-based health care workers.
Other places in or near Haverhill where residents may be able to get a vaccination appointment include:
Walgreens: www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. To sign up for an appointment, you must have a Walgreens account or you can create one.
Trinity EMS: https://trinityems.com/what-we-do/covid-19-vaccine-clinics
Lawrence General Hospital: https://bit.ly/2YiWqpj
Double Tree Hotel, Danvers: https://curative.com/sites/24181#9/42.5931/-70.9665
Stop & Shop Pharmacy, Amesbury: https://stopandshopsched.rxtouch.com/rbssched/program/covid19/Patient/Advisory