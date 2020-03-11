HAVERHILL — Three city police officers were treated for possible fentanyl exposure Tuesday afternoon after arresting three men and a woman from Maine at the downtown MVRTA parking garage.
Officers were called to the Granite Street deck just before 5:30 p.m. by an alert employee who noticed “suspicious activity” from four people on the sixth floor trying to cover up security cameras, according to police.
When officers arrived, they found Gregory Annaloro, 32, James Dresser, 22, Tristan Collins, 21, and Savannah Harris-Roberts, 18, in the vestibule where the stairs and elevator are located, along with several bags beside the group, according to a police report.
According to police, they were the only people in the area.
According to Officer Justin Graham, Collins approached him and said he had “thrown something” down the stairs before police arrived and “asked (Graham) not to look inside the bags,” the report stated.
When Graham walked down the stairs with Collins, the report stated, he found a torn bag of suspected fentanyl on the stairs.
Police say they then searched Collins, who said he had cocaine in his pants pocket. Collins was then placed under arrest, according to police.
When the bags were searched, seven cylinders of a tan powder suspected to be fentanyl were found inside a black backpack, the report stated. As a result of no one claiming the drugs, police also arrested Annaloro, Dresser and Harris-Roberts, according to the report.
Arraigned before Haverhill District Court Judge Patricia Dowling Wednesday, Annaloro, Dresser and Collins were all ordered held on $100,000 cash bail. Harris-Roberts was sent to a 28-day detox program at the Middleton House of Correction, court officials said.
Graham, along with his fellow responding officers Conor Clark and Jared Brady, were transported to a local hospital for treatment of fentanyl exposure, the report stated.
The 80 grams of suspected fentanyl seized carries a street value of $1,200, according to police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty.
Staff writer Mike LaBella contributed to this story.