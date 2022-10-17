HAVERHILL — As Haverhill teachers strike, forming picket lines Monday morning, the School Committee and the state Labor Board are asking a Salem Superior Court judge to intervene, alleging that laws are being broken.
School official say the teachers' action will have a devastating effect on the students and families of Haverhill.
This strike follows a ruling Friday by the Commonwealth Employment Relations Board that the Haverhill Education Association cease its efforts to engage in a strike, a work stoppage or other withholding of services, noting such a strike would be illegal, and for union leaders to notify members the strike is canceled.
School officials say the judge has power to issue fines or a back to work order.
On Sunday, the School Department announced that school buildings would be closed to students Monday, Oct. 17, after the union announced it was going on strike.
Although students were not to report to school, all employees were expected to report to work, school officials said.
All athletic events, including practices and competitions, were still to take place as scheduled, according to Athletics Director Tom O'Brien.
Representatives of the union and school officials negotiated for seven hours Saturday and most of Sunday, with talks concluding unsuccessfully at 5 p.m.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta immediately informed parents that although both sides compromised during the negotiations, the School Committee and the union did not reach a tentative agreement.
“As such, we are forced to cancel school for students on Monday,” she told parents. “The day has been converted to a professional development day for all staff. Canceling school for students will require that we make up each day of lost learning time at the end of the school year.”
Marotta said conversations between the association and the School Committee negotiation team were to resume Monday at 8 a.m., and that she hopes the strike would be brief.
On Sunday, more than 300 teachers and supporters held signs in front of City Hall noting, “Haverhill Teachers on Strike,” “Fair Contract for Haverhill Educators” and “Support our Students by Supporting our Educators.”
Barry Davis, the association’s first vice president, said the two sides came closer to agreeing on a contract on Sunday but there was still a gap, placing the blame on Mayor James Fiorentini, who he said control's the city budget.
Marotta told parents that on Monday the Haverhill YMCA and Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill would be open for children presently enrolled in their programs.
Parents of children who are registered for before-school or after-school programs at the YMCA were to be notified by the organization of child care options, including a full-day program from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Parents of children who were not registered for before-school or after-school programs at the YMCA but are enrolled in kindergarten through grade 4 in Haverhill Public Schools can sign up for a drop in-program at the Plaistow Community YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Preregistration was required in advance.
Marotta said the district’s food services department is providing all children under the age of 18 a free school lunch on Monday and breakfast on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: The Haverhill YMCA, 81 Winter St.; the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, 55 Emerson St.; Swasey Field, 59 Blaisdell St.; Haverhill Stadium at Lincoln and Nettleton avenues; the Public Works Department parking lot at 500 Primrose St.; Winnekenni Castle tennis courts, 347 Kenoza Ave.; Bradford Common and Cashman’s Field on Hilldale Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.