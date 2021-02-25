HAVERHILL — Calling it a unique opportunity to protect the city's water supply, several city officials say Haverhill should buy 29 acres near East Meadow River and protect it as conservation land.
The officials said purchasing the land would keep homes from being built there and prevent drainage with pollutants from entering the river and flowing to Haverhill's reservoir.
D&D Realty Trust and its trustee Richard Early Sr. are seeking a special permit to build 11 houses off Brandy Brow Road in the East Meadow River watershed area. The river feeds into Millvale Reservoir, which is a major provider of water for Kenoza Lake, Haverhill's main source of drinking water.
A hearing on Early's request for a permit is expected to happen at the March 2 City Council meeting. The city's Conservation Commission opposes the houses and wants Haverhill to protect the land.
"We have no appetite to squander this unique opportunity to protect our municipal water supply and we oppose granting of permits," commission member Ralph Basiliere said. His comments came after a unanimous vote by the commission to send a letter to the council opposing the houses.
Early's request to build the houses has neighbors and city officials concerned about protecting East Meadow River because it feeds the reservoir. Those same concerns caused the city in January to take 25 acres from Early, land also along East Meadow River, to prevent development there.
Haverhill acquired the 25 acres off Groveland Bridge Road through what was described by city officials as a "friendly" taking. The city paid Early $272,000, which was determined to be the fair market value of the land where Early also wanted to build houses.
The land now causing concern is 29.4 acres near the river. The land includes a vernal pool and some wetland areas in and around the planned house lots, and is close to two streams and a body of water which are tributaries of the river, according to city conservation officials.
"The commission concluded it is in the public interest for the city to purchase the land for watershed protection," Basiliere said. "Generally we try to seek a balance where a development can move forward while a natural resource is protected, however, in this case we don't feel that we can meet that threshold."
Following a Planning Board hearing Jan. 13, the board and Planning Director William Pillsbury gave the housing project a favorable but conditional recommendation. The project was opposed by several neighbors and other residents. Several city departments said they have concerns.
The Fire Department said there are no hydrants in the area and that could result in a delay in responding to fires there.
"Firefighting efforts will need to be assisted by the use of a Fire Department tanker truck — currently not manned — or by mutual aid from nearby towns with water shuttle operation capability," fire officials said in their report to the Planning Board.
Several city officials said Haverhill should take ownership of the 29.4 acres to protect the reservoir and then pay Early, just as happened with the other parcel of land in January.
Robert Moore, environmental health technician for the city, said the city should protect the land, while Deputy Public Works Director Robert Ward also recommended the city purchase the land if possible.
Ward said Early's project would require septic systems because the property is 3.5 miles from the nearest existing city sewer line and that septic systems could pose a risk due to the nature of the soil in the area. Ward described the soil as a coarse material not ideal for filtering wastewater. Good septic system filtering is necessary to protect groundwater, he said.
"Watershed protection is the first and most fundamental step in protecting drinking water," Ward said. "A protected, healthy watershed results in cleaner water downstream, less stress on the water treatment plant and reduced treatment costs."
Mayor James Fiorentini said he wants an expert in water supplies to review the land and also have it appraised to determine its value. If there is any risk to Haverhill's water supply, the city should buy the land, Fiorentini said.
"We could take it by eminent domain," he said in reference to the method Haverhill used to take the land off Groveland Bridge Road from Early.
"That one was a good move,'' the mayor said, "and this one may be too.''