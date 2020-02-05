HAVERHILL — Diana Grullon could become Haverhill's first female firefighter now that the City Council has agreed to petition the Commonwealth for a Home Rule petition to allow her to take the Civil Service firefighting exam.
City Councilor Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien put Grullon's request on Tuesday's agenda and said the 34-year-old Bradford resident's qualifications could serve the city well.
A petition is required for applicants who are older than 32 years of age at the time of the exam. The Home Rule petition allows cities like Haverhill to request that the Legislature grant special authority to the municipality for purposes like this.
“She’s just a tad over the usual age and I felt that her qualifications were certainly worth her going forth and taking the exam,” Daly O'Brien said.
Grullon attended Tuesday's meeting but did not address the group.
In a letter to the council, Grullon — a certified nursing assistant and single mother — said she looks forward to serving the residents of Haverhill and giving back to the community.
“I have been drawn to helping people for the past 13 years . . . and have had a longstanding career in my field," she wrote.
"The experiences that I've gained in this field have given me the self-awareness that I am calm under pressure, can learn quickly, and that I thrive in a person-centered field,” she continued. “Due to my professional experience and personal desires to challenge myself and serve others, I'm drawn to the occupation of firefighter as the next step in my career.”
According to Grullon, she has not taken the exam yet because she has been raising her son, who is set to graduate from high school this year. Now she said she's ready to make firefighting a priority.
“With (my son) having been my focus for the past several years, I am ready to focus on myself and the community that has made our growth as a family possible,” she said in the letter. ”I would appreciate the support in having this opportunity to grow in my career and further, in my ability to challenge myself.”
Grullon's request passed unanimously. Councilor Michael McGonagle was absent from Tuesday's meeting.
Grullon is expected to take the March 21 exam.