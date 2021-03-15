HAVERHILL — The city is receiving hundreds of doses of COVID-19 vaccine that will be available to residents at two clinics starting this week.
A clinic hosted by the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center will open Monday in Central Plaza at the former Rite Aid store next to Market Basket, city officials said.
At that clinic, shots will be available weekdays to Haverhill public school teachers and staff members, as well as to eligible members of the public, including residents 65 and older and those with two or more medical conditions, officials said.
Residents can determine whether they are eligible to receive the vaccine at the Central Plaza clinic by going to www.mass.gov/covid-19-vaccine. People can register for appointments at https://tinyurl.com/3z6ytfs5.
The clinic will be open Monday through Friday of each week. It will provide 200 shots daily for the first week, with the potential to increase to 750 or more shots each day, depending on how much is provided by the state, Mayor James Fiorentini said.
To start, 100 shots will be available each day from 1 to 4 p.m. for teachers and school staff. An additional 100 shots per day will be available for eligible members of the public.
As of Friday afternoon, 500 teachers and staff had registered to receive shots the first week, city officials said. They said another 500 shots will be offered the following week for the remaining teachers and staff.
Fiorentini said the city worked closely with state Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, to bring in the vaccine doses for the Central Plaza clinic. The city is providing more than 100 tables and chairs purchased with federal CARES Act money for that clinic, the mayor said.
A second clinic starting this week will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.
At that clinic, the city will be able to vaccinate about 200 residents per day, or a total of 600 per week, the mayor said,
To sign up for shots at the Citizens Center, residents should use this link: https://registrations.maimmunizations.org/reg/6669560321.
Residents unable to find a vaccination appointment can visit www.Haverhillrec.com to get on a waiting list. Anyone who doesn't have a computer can get help by calling the city's vaccine call center at 978-374-2390.