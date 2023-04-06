HAVERHILL — Never boisterous but always passionate about helping those in the community, Bishop Franklin W. Hobbs will be remembered for providing a shoulder to cry on and comfort to those in crisis.
As the longtime pastor of Rehoboth Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, located in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood, Hobbs was know for providing free services such as wedding and funeral officiating, counseling, jail visits, and visiting with the sick and with shut-ins.
Many of his nights were spent in local emergency rooms assisting troubled youth who knew him and reached out, and assisting the fire and police departments as a member of an interfaith crisis response team.
Ever ecumenical, Hobbs could be found speaking at Martin Luther King breakfasts at local schools, praying at various veterans services, marching in the local veterans parade or assisting in whatever way he could.
Hobbs, 87, died March 30, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.
“My dad was a modest person and always told me that weakness is not weakness, it’s strength under control,” said his daughter, Katrina Everett, one of 13 children raised by Franklin Hobbs and his wife Carolyn in their Haverhill home.
Hobbs was born in Newark, New Jersey, and graduated from East Orange High School. Following graduation he went on to serve in the United States Air Force as a medic.
He served in Saudi Arabia and during the Korean war.
That led him to an education to become a Licensed Practical Nurse. Hobbs attended Texas Southern University, Northeastern Theological School and Manhattan Bible College. He worked as an LPN at the East Orange VA Medical Center.
Hobbs moved to Haverhill in 1974 and attended Andover Newton Theological Seminary, Chaplaincy training, and Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. He worked in veteran’s hospitals and nursing homes, and in Newton doing private duty, last serving at the Bedford VA as a surgical nurse before entering the ministry.
He served the Merrimack Valley for 47 years, most of which he spent alongside his wife of 65 years, former co-pastor Carolyn Rochelle Hobbs.
Hobbs’ daughter, Torriona Rogers, recently assumed pastoral duties at Rehoboth.
Rehoboth has been an anchor-institution and place of refuge for the Mt. Washington neighborhood and the city of Haverhill for decades. Their motto has always been “The church in the heart of the city — with the people of the city in its hearts.”
“Through his church and congregation he helped revitalize a neighborhood,” former Mayor James Rurak said of Hobbs. “Through his faith and eloquence he spoke the Word of God to all dimensions of Haverhill. I always enjoyed his company. He had a wonderful sense of humor.”
Hobbs launched ministries spanning the globe.
“One of his biggest accomplishments was establishing the ministries in Africa,” Katrina Everett said. “He took great pride in it.”
Hobbs has been awarded for his service to the community by the Merrimack Valley NAACP. In 2019 Haverhill elected officials dedicated the Freeman Street park across from Rehoboth Church in Hobbs’ name.
This honor came with state and congressional recognition, and a plaque was added to a park bench in his name so that generations to come will know of his work. His children lovingly call him “Haverhill’s Pastor.”
Public calling hours are Saturday, April 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Rehoboth Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, 409 Washington St., followed by a private burial.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.