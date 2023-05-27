A pastor affiliated with a Haverhill church was shot and killed in Dorchester last week, Boston police confirmed.
Daniel T. Mayers, 33, who worked for the Family of God church at 76 Merrimack St., was found by police on Monday around 5 p.m. near 264 Columbia Road suffering from "apparent gunshot wounds," according to a Boston Police Department statement.
Police were responding to a report of shots fired, the statement said.
He was taken to a local area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
Mayers grew up in Dorchester. Police identified Mayer on Thursday.
His family, which has deep roots in Dorchester, released a statement that was published in the Boston Globe, saying: "We are all hurting, and the lack of information that would help with the ongoing investigation leaves us with an even deeper sense of loss. If anyone in the public has information that may be helpful in finding the person who committed this heinous and senseless act, we plead with you to please come forward and assist the authorities in helping our family seek justice for Danny.”
Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.
Jon Howard, pastor of Just Church in Newton, New Hampshire, said he knew the victim well.
"It has been a privilege and honor to know him, and he has always been so gracious in helping us out as we started on planning Just Church right next to the Family of God church," Howard said, adding that the Family of God church was in operation in the Landmark Building on downtown Merrimack Street before his Just Church moved in to the A1 Deli building, next door, in 2019.
"The first thing they did when we moved in was come in and welcome us," Howard said about Family of God church. "I loved working with Pastor Daniel and we'd often talk often about the concerns of the community. He was always soft-spoken and always gentle and really cared for the families of ministry and community. I can't believe this happened to him."
Howard said his Just Church relocated to Newton, New Hampshire, in 2020 but still hosts a Tuesday night service in A1 Deli building as well as a recovery program called "The Ray of Light Recovery Cafe."
This is a developing story. As more information becomes available, it will be posted online at eagletribune.com.
Haverhill reporter Mike LaBella contributed to this story.
