HAVERHILL — The mayor is responding to complaints about the state of city streets by shoveling more money than ever into improving roads for drivers.
The city has undertaken more street projects this summer than at any point in recent history and Mayor James Fiorentini's new capital improvement plan will funnel $3 million annually for five years into the work.
Fiorentini said the city typically receives $1.4 to $1.5 million a year in state Chapter 90 money for road work. This year the city matched that amount and negotiated a $600,000 payment from National Grid, bringing this year's total to $3.6 million.
The mayor said he plans to continue matching state funding through 2024. This is the first time the city is spending taxpayer money on these projects, he said.
"Street paving has been one of the things residents have been asking for," Fiorentini said, noting that paving started in April and will wrap up later this fall. "Over the next five years we will try to get most of the city's backlog of paving done."
Haverhill is one of the largest geographical communities in the state, with 34 square miles, 1,400 streets and 424 curb miles. The city uses an outside company to inspect, analyze and rate streets. From that a prioritized list of projects is generated.
The review considers age, condition and traffic flow, among other factors. Input from residents also is considered, the mayor said.
"Please keep in mind that the city can do only so many roads in a given year before running out of time and money," Fiorentini said.
Some of the most visible recent projects include repaving a section of Main Street between the Smiley School and Starbucks, as well as Mill Street between Boardman and Arlington streets. Both streets are very heavily traveled.
City Councilor Melinda Barrett said aside from complaints about speeding, road conditions are the second biggest issue she and other council members hear.
"This is a great step forward for all the streets we're doing, but there is more to do after this," she said.
Barrett said the deteriorating Primrose Street finally will be repaved this fall.
"Lincolnshire and nearby streets were all torn up from utility work and were repaved this year, as was a section of Salem Street from South Porter to Old Groveland Road, and South Prospect Street.
The public is encouraged to call the mayor’s 311 constituent services phone line with requests for repairs.
Here is a list of completed and ongoing paving projects so far this season:
* Lela Avenue,
* Eudora Street,
* South Pleasant Street,
* Gile Street, Mill Street,
* Main Street,
* East Broadway,
* Davis Street,
* Lincolnshire Drive,
* Sherwood Drive,
* Sussex Court,
* Tudor Court,
* Kenilworth Lane,
* Nottingham Lane,
* Braewood Drive,
* Haymeadow Court,
* Balgreen Court,
* Balfour Court,
* Devonshire Lane,
* Buckingham Lane,
* Stafford Court,
* Stockton Lane,
* Charles Street,
* Downing Avenue,
* 17th Avenue,
* 18th Avenue,
* 19th Avenue,
* Silver Street,
* Hilldale Avenue,
* Ashworth Terrace, and
* Salem Street.
The following streets are scheduled for repaving this fall:
* Primrose Street,
* Lake Street,
* North Broadway,
* Merrill Street,
* Glines Street,
* Smythe Street,
* Brickett Avenue,
* Golden Street,
* Colby Street,
* Stetson Street,
* Dalton Street,
* Woodlawn Street,
* Barker Road,
* West Acorn Street,
* Hillcrest Avenue,
* Michael Lane,
* Solitaire Drive, and
* Wharf Lane.