HAVERHILL — After the Haverhill public schools computer system was attacked by ransomware early Wednesday morning, school was canceled Thursday, but classes are expected to be back in session Friday with a mix of in-person and remote learning.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta said Thursday afternoon that the school information technology department has been working around the clock and is making progress on the hacked computer system.
"This is a slow and tedious process," Marotta said about reversing the cyber attack which resulted in the district's computer systems shutting down. "We expect that by tomorrow (Friday) morning all cloud-based systems (phones, SchoolBrains, email and Google platform) will be returned to working order. However, we will not have WiFi in the buildings ... Web-based programs including Google will not be accessible from inside the buildings."
Marotta said on Wednesday afternoon that her office was working with information technology consultants, Haverhill police and Homeland Security to return the computer systems to full operation as soon as possible.
She said that as work continues, the district may need to change course and cancel school again on Friday, but she hopes classes can resume that day.
"We will confirm the plan later this evening (Thursday) and will discuss the situation further at the School Committee meeting at 7 p.m., which can be viewed on HC Media Channel 9 or the HC Media website,'' she said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the plan for Friday calls for students in prekindergarten to grade four to be in classrooms unless they are part of the Remote Learning Academy. Students in that academy will continue with online instruction from home.
Students in the TEACH program and those at the alternative school at Greenleaf Academy will have classroom learning Friday unless they are enrolled in remote learning.
All students in grades five to 12 will continue Friday with remote learning from home as scheduled. Those students have not yet returned to full-time classroom learning. Due to a lack of internet access in school buildings, teachers in those grades will provide online instruction from their homes.
Fifth- and sixth-graders and high school seniors are scheduled to return to full time classroom learning April 12. Students in grades seven and eight, along with high school freshman, sophomores and juniors, are scheduled to return to classrooms full time April 26, the week after school vacation.
While teachers who instruct students remotely on Friday will do so from home because schools have no internet, teachers whose students are in classrooms will be there with them, officials said.
Marotta asked that if school is in session Friday, all parents of students in prekindergarten to grade four send a note in their child’s back pack confirming their contact information and how their child will get home from school.
"We are asking this out of an abundance of caution," she said. "While we will have access to our information systems, that access will be limited and we want to have quick access to any needed (family contact) information."
Watch eagletribune.com Thursday night for the final decision on whether schools will reopen Friday. A full report will appear in Friday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune and at eagletribune.com.