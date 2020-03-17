HAVERHILL — Police department services at the Bailey Boulevard headquarters are being curtailed as Chief Alan DeNaro's first responders take precautionary measures to keep their staff — and the Haverhill public — safe from the spread of COVID-19.
In a social media message Tuesday, the Haverhill Police Department said officers will be “limiting face-to-face interactions when possible” to maintain a healthy police force for the safety of all residents.
As is the case with many police department across the region, Haverhill has made the decision to practice social distancing to eliminate behaviors that could lead to infection.
Walk-in services at the Bailey Boulevard station, such as records requests, fingerprinting, VIN checks and medication drop-off, for example, will cease until further notice. New firearms license applications are currently on hold. Renewal applications may be mailed to the police station, 40 Bailey Blvd., c/o Det. Joseph Benedetti, with a $100 check made payable to the City of Haverhill and a copy of the application found online at mass.gov.
“Rest assured that we are here for you as you would expect,” the department said. “If you need us, call us. We only are making a temporary change to the way we provide services, but are committed to the same excellent service that our community deserves.”
Walk-in service for non-emergencies are also suspended and residents are asked to call the station at 978-373-1212 to report incidents. Officers following up on incidents may ask residents to submit statements or supporting documentation via email.
To submit a public records request, residents may call 978-373-1212, ext. 1106, or email publicrecordsrequest@haverhillpolice.com.
Should officers need to respond to assist residents, they will do so at a “safe distance.”
“Please understand that they are likely to keep a 'safe distance' and unlikely to shake hands,” the department's new policy stated. “This is out of an abundance of caution to keep our staff and the public safe and not an indicator of the officers’ friendliness or willingness to help.”
As always, safety officials urge residents to use 911 to report emergencies or other crimes in progress.