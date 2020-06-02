HAVERHILL — Local police, political and faith leaders will raise their voices Wednesday night for a community conversation about racism in the wake of the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
HC Media plans to stream the conversation live starting at 7 p.m. on haverhillcommunitytv.org and the HC Media Facebook page, in addition to airing it on Channel 22 of public access TV.
Haverhill Police Chief Alan DeNaro and Deputy Chief Anthony Haugh are scheduled to join state Rep. Andy Vargas and Kat Everett from the local POSE civic organization to discuss the recent events in Minneapolis and around the country, according to a social media post announcing the event.
They will be joined by these local leaders: Andy Polanco of the Violence Intervention and Prevention organization; Dougan Sherwood, president of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce; Pastor Kenneth Young, Calvary Baptist Church; Pastor Torri Rogers of the We Become Church; Rev. Frank Clarkson of the Universalist Unitarian Church; and Haverhill resident Yonnie Collins.
Protests have been happening around the country since the deaths of Arbery, Taylor and Floyd. Floyd, an African American man, was killed by police during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25. A police officer held his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes, killing him.
Shortly after midnight on March 13, Louisville, Kentucky, police executing a search warrant used a battering ram to enter the apartment of Taylor, a 26-year-old medical worker. They fired several shots after a brief confrontation, and at least eight bullets hit her, according to published reports.
Arbery, who is black, was jogging in Georgia on Feb. 23 when Gregory McMichael and his son, who are white, chased after him, according to authorities. Arbery and Travis McMichael struggled over Travis McMichael's gun and Arbery was shot three times. According to a police report, Gregory McMichael said Arbery attacked his son.