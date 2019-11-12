HAVERHILL — The City Council met last night to discus public safety as Haverhill is facing more shootings and a larger gang presence.
Deputy Police Chief Anthony Haugh told the council Tuesday evening that the department is working hard at catching and prosecuting violent gang members.
“We want to be known as relentless,” Haugh said. More juveniles are committing gang-style crimes, he pointed out.
“We know that they’re being recruited,” he said. While older shooters get prison time if they’re caught and convicted, the courts tend to treat the juveniles more leniently.
Haugh noted there is a proposal before the Legislature to not consider offenders adults until they reach the age of 21.
“We think that would be a big mistake,” he said. Currently, offenders are treated as adults if they are 18 or older.
Haugh said the Police Department is well below its authorized staffing level of 109 officers, making its task harder. He estimated the department has 82 working officers.
Most city officials agree that more police officers are needed to curb gangs and gun violence.
Three members of the department are out of action because of injuries, Haugh said. Another two are on maternity leave.
“We have had an unprecedented number of retirements,” he added.
Recruiting and retaining police officers is more challenging these days, he said. Furthermore, the civil service exam for entry-level officers is given every other year. Removing the department from civil service might enable the city to hire more officers, he said.
The City Council unanimously passed a motion by Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua to ask Haverhill’s state legislators to push for having the exam given annually.
When Haugh joined the department in 1988, he was among about 300 local people who took the test, he said. The most recent exam drew 47 or 48 Haverhill residents, he said.
The number of young people seeking law enforcement careers is not as great as it once was, he noted. Also, the police face greater scrutiny these days.
City Councilor Michael McGonagle, who chairs the council’s public safety committee, said the police have arrested several shooting suspects lately. He pointed out, however, that the effort to reduce gang violence requires action on many fronts.
“This is a problem you don’t arrest your way out of,” he said.
The police have been working closely with UTEC, an organization based in Lowell that reaches out to young people 17 to 25 who appear to be at risk of joining a gang.
“We’re here for the long haul,” said Greg Croteau, chief executive officer of UTEC, Tuesday night. Two street workers from UTEC are assigned to Haverhill, he said.
The organization provides job opportunities and counseling.
“We’re getting people into jobs,” he said.
Much of the gun violence has happened in the Mount Washington neighborhood, which includes the upper portion of Washington Street and nearby streets.
Christine Soundara, initiative director for the Mount Washington Alliance at Community Action, said she is working on building relationships between residents of the neighborhood and the police.
“I adore my neighborhood,” said Joanna Dix, who has lived in Mount Washington for two years. Residents need more job opportunities as well as greater representation in city government, she said.
“We need to lift up the neighborhood,” she said.