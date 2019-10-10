HAVERHILL — Police have identified the person responsible for a “disturbing” Snapchat message that a student brought to the attention of the principal of Haverhill High earlier in the week, according to school Principal Glenn Burns.
He said police are confident there is no threat to any student at Haverhill High.
He said he could not reveal who it is police determined was the sender of that message.
“In order to be as transparent as I can at this point without hampering an investigation, at no point was the threat schoolwide or indicate the use of any kind of weapon,” Burns told parents Wednesday evening via an email notification system. “We take all threats and incidents serious until a full investigation has concluded the threat not to be credible. Haverhill High School works closely with the Haverhill Police Department to ensure the safety of all students at all times.”
Burns told The Eagle-Tribune on Wednesday that a “very disturbing” Snapchat message between two students was brought to his attention late Tuesday afternoon, and that the source of the message was still being investigated. He said he notified parents of the situation.
Burns said that after being notified by a student of the Snapchat message, he notified his school resource officer who in turn notified police officials, who launched an investigation
