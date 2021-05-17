HAVERHILL — Police say no injuries were reported after a Sunday night shooting near the city's Lafayette Square section.
Deputy Chief Stephen Doherty said a 911 call for shots fired came in at 9:26 p.m. and officers were dispatched to the area of 120 Bellevue Ave., near All Saints Church. According to Doherty, a moving car was struck and damaged during the shooting.
Police would not comment on a motive and the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with tips on the incident is asked to contact Detective Sean Scharneck at 978-373-1212 Ext. 1551.