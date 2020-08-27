HAVERHILL — Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night at the northern edge of the Acre neighborhood.
A 911 call reporting shots fired came in at 9:15 p.m., according to Haverhill police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty. Officers responded to 32 16th Ave. and found there was no damage or injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, Doherty said, and anyone with tips is asked to contact lead Detective Rick Welch at 978-373-1212, Ext. 1558.
The street where the shooting happened is far from the heart of the Acre neighborhood. The central part of the neighborhood, including the lower-numbered streets such as 5th and 6th avenues, are known for shootings and other street crime.
