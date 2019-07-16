HAVERHILL — Police are investigating a report of shots fired at a car in the Mt. Washington neighborhood on Monday night.
The car was occupied at the time but no one was injured, police said.
Police Capt. Stephen Doherty said officers went to 51 Ayer St. at 11:29 p.m. because of a report of shots fired. He said the car that was fired at was damaged.
Ayer Street connects with Washington and River streets.
Doherty would not release additional information about the incident.
"There are no suspects at this time but we are continuing our investigation," he said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sean Scharneck at 978-373-1212, ext. 1551. Callers can leave an anonymous message by following the prompts.