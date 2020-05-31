HAVERHILL — Need to report a stolen cellphone? Woke up to a knocked-over mailbox? Fallen victim to credit card or identity theft?
Haverhill police want to make it easy to report and track police reports 24/7 — and the department's newest crime fighting tool allows city residents to do just that.
Chief Alan DeNaro and his command staff worked for over a year to develop and launch an online reporting system that allows residents to report minor offenses from the comfort of their own home.
The new system allows the department to focus on more immediate needs while keeping as many officers as possible on the street, DeNaro said.
"A lot of times, someone will come into the lobby and say 'I want to report that someone stole my hubcaps.' I'll have to pull an officer off patrol, have him come back to the station, park, come in and take the report, and go back out again," DeNaro said. "As far as we're concerned in police work, it's unnecessary to bring that officer in off the street for something that's not going to evolve into an arrestable situation."
Residents looking to report credit or debit card theft, harassing phone calls, hit and run accidents, identity theft, lost property, malicious destruction of motor vehicles, theft, theft from motor vehicles and vandalism will now be asked to go online to report the crimes.
To do so, visit HaverhillPolice.com and click on "Online Reporting." From there, residents will be asked to fill in a standard police report form, with fields including their contact information, details on the incident, and if there are any suspects or witnesses. All reports are assigned a tracking number and are manually reviewed by an officer, according to Patrol Commander Capt. Robert Pistone, who oversaw the launch with IT Director Ron Tuell.
"We've been working on this as a way to increase efficiency within the department and at the same (time) offer convenience to the public," Pistone said. "A lot of times, people lose a cellphone and in order for it to be covered under insurance, they need a police report. It ties up resources for an officer to take that report."
The reporting system is used for crimes that are not an emergency. Incidents reported must have taken place in Haverhill and not have occurred on a state freeway.
According to Pistone, residents who call or come to the station asking to file a report will be directed to do so using the new system. Those who call into the department's dispatch line using a cellphone can also receive a text message link with the online link directly to their phone, he said.
"This is a game changer as far as being able to use your resources more efficiently," DeNaro said.