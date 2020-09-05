HAVERHILL — A Lawrence man who was charged with a motor vehicle offense Thursday in Haverhill had a gun in the back seat of his car, police said.
Police charged Leonardo Lucret, 137 Oxford St., Lawrence, with possession of firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
He was arraigned on the charges Thursday in Haverhill District Court, where Judge Patricia Dowling set bail at $10,000 cash and scheduled a pretrial hearing for Sept. 30.
According to a police report, just after 2 p.m. Thursday police noticed a 2012 Honda SUV parked on Summer Street. Two men were inside the vehicle and its lights were on, the report said. When the driver saw police, he turned off the lights, the report said.
A check of the vehicle's license plate showed it was registered to a Vine Street woman, police said.
Officers said that as they drove past the vehicle, they noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from it and that the two men were passing something between them, according to the report.
When police pulled up behind the vehicle, the passenger got out and started walking away while smoking what police believed was a marijuana cigar, the report said.
The vehicle began to travel away and police stopped it in front of 169 Summer St., according to the report. Police said the driver, Lucret, did not have a driver's license.
Lucret told police he knew his passenger only by his first name and that they met to smoke a blunt, according to the report.
Police said Lucret has a long criminal history involving drugs and that in 2018, he was found guilty of driving with a suspended license.
Lucret became irate when asked if police could search the car and accused police of being racist and not knowing how to do their jobs, the report said.
Police said they arrested Lucret for driving with a suspended license. A search of the car turned up various drug paraphernalia, including an unused Narcan device. Narcan is a substance used to revive people who overdose on drugs.
A 9-mm Luger loaded with five rounds was found in a back seat area, police said.
Lucret did not have a license to possess or carry a gun, and he denied having any knowledge of the gun, police said.
Police said that while they questioned Lucret, he used his cell phone to call a woman who later identified herself as his girlfriend.
Police said the woman arrived on the scene and told them she knew nothing about the gun which police said they found in her car.