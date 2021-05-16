HAVERHILL — Over the last 26 years, Stephen Doherty has worn many hats — or badges — in the Haverhill Police Department.
The newest is his biggest and most challenging yet: He is the department’s new deputy chief.
“It’s been a whirlwind,” longtime Haverhill resident Doherty, 48, said of his appointment to the post last week by Mayor James Fiorentini.
Doherty’s appointment signals the start of a change in leadership at the top of the department. Current Chief Alan DeNaro plans to retire at the end of June.
The process of finding the department’s next chief has begun, said Fiorentini, who recently opened a nationwide search for that leader. Applications for the position are due by June 1.
Doherty said he hopes to bring the Haverhill department back to pre-pandemic community activities like Coffee With a Cop and National Night Out — events that allow residents to get to know officers.
“Engaging with residents again is important,” explained Doherty, who said he will continue to serve as the department’s primary public information officer. As deputy chief, he will also fill in as chief should DeNaro be away or unable to perform his duties.
A Billerica native, Doherty has dedicated his professional life to the Haverhill force, first as an auxiliary officer in 1995. He spent six years as a patrolman before moving up the chain of command to a supervisory and management role, where he most recently served as one of the department’s captains since 2016.
Doherty succeeds former Deputy Chief Anthony Haugh, who retired Jan. 31. Haugh took over for Deputy Donald Thompson, who retired in 2015 after 37 years on the force.
“Strong leadership equals success,” Doherty said in reference to DeNaro and Haugh, whom he considers his mentors. “They both have been strong leaders who desire a professional Police Department that’s well trained and well equipped, and they’ve been successful at doing that. I just want to continue on with those successes.”
Those around the new deputy chief appreciate the direction he hopes to take the department, DeNaro said.
“He’s a hard worker, very focused, passionate and he has the energy the department needs to continue the things we’re doing,” the chief said when his new second-in-command was sworn in at a City Hall ceremony last week.
Fiorentini said he launched an “assessment center’’ process in April to find the best candidate to fill the deputy’s position vacated by Haugh. That process involved a consultant making a detailed review of those being considered for the deputy’s position.
“I want to ensure the deputy is someone (Chief Alan DeNaro) can work with,” Fiorentini said of the process that resulted in his selection of Doherty.
Replacing Doherty as detective commander is new Capt. Meaghan Pare, who was also sworn in last week.
A 17-year veteran of the Haverhill department, Pare is its first female captain. At her promotion ceremony, Pare said she was both “humbled and honored” by the distinction.
“She has fantastic compassion and empathy for employees, which is so important today in this job with all of the stresses we are under as police officers,” DeNaro said of Pare. “She is a great role model for others to follow.”
The division Pare now oversees includes general investigations, narcotics, gangs, a court prosecutor, the evidence unit and IT crime analysis.
Doherty said he is thrilled to welcome Pare to the command staff.
“I couldn’t be more proud of her,” he said. “The fact that she’s the first female to reach these ranks in this Police Department is a testament to how smart she is, what a great leader she is and what a great police officer she is.”