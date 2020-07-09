HAVERHILL — Over the three-day July Fourth holiday weekend, police responded to 168 calls from neighbors across the city angry over illegal fireworks, according to police logs.
Before the holiday, Mayor James Fiorentini issued a "zero tolerance" policy for fireworks, ordering police officers who come into contact with offenders to seize the fireworks and fine those in non-compliance $100 per violation.
Police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said the department issued a total of nine tickets over the three-day weekend.
Incident logs on file with the Police Department indicated officers responded to 35 calls for fireworks complaints on Friday, 100 calls on Saturday and 33 calls on Sunday.
On social media, several neighbors offered to donate money to other residents who said they had been fined. Some neighbors said they built the $100 fine into their "fireworks budget" when planning their display.
According to Fiorentini, Haverhill police did a "good job" patrolling the city to catch violators and issue fines.
In a Facebook post on his "Haverhill News" page posted the morning of July 4, the mayor said he gave "serious consideration" to a surprise fireworks display for city residents, who normally would gather on July 3 for Haverhill's holiday celebration at Haverhill stadium.
"I regret we were not able to have an Independence Day celebration this year," Fiorentini said. "After a good deal of internal debate we decided against it. No matter how we did it, it was apparent people would gather which is quite understandable. The dangers of COVID-19 are still here. We cannot risk a setback. There were other concerns — traffic control and fires."
On a Haverhill community Facebook page, Fiorentini chimed in when residents described how pets, young children and others across the city — including veterans with PTSD — were kept awake at night because of noise from illegal fireworks. The mayor said he was frustrated with the public's inability to have peace and quiet.
"I understand setting off fireworks at 9 (p.m.). I don’t agree, it is still illegal, but I understand," the mayor said. "But come on — fireworks all night long? Fireworks at 3 a.m.? These laws (making fireworks illegal) . . . have to do with the rights of our citizens — the right to get some sleep."
According to a social media post, people on Grove Street lit fireworks in the street and caused damage to a neighbor's window.