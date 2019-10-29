HAVERHILL — Former Mayor William Ryan and his son-in-law, City Council candidate Shaun Toohey, were "instantly recognizable" on surveillance footage throwing away a mayoral candidate's signs, according to a police report.
Haverhill police officer Daniel Trocki, who is the sole challenger to Mayor James Fiorentini in the Nov. 5 election, reported to police Saturday that someone was stealing his campaign signs, according to the police report.
Trocki's friend Bill Niland, owner of the Copperhead Saloon in Lafayette Square, allowed Trocki to put two signs on the island that divides the parking lot from the sidewalk near Niland's business, the report said.
But the signs didn't stay there long, according to the report.
Video surveillance shows Trocki's wife, Shelby, placing the two campaign signs about 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 where Niland directed them to be placed, according to the report.
Later the same day, about 3 p.m., surveillance video shows Ryan walking into a nearby business, KC Carpets, owned by his son-in-law Toohey, the report said. Seven minutes later, Ryan is seen on the video leaving the area and then returning quickly, parking his car next to one of Trocki's signs, according to the report.
The video shows that minutes later, Ryan and Toohey walked back out of KC Carpets and toward the parking lot, the report said.
"Ryan stops, gestures toward the sign, makes a swooping motion with his arm as Toohey continues to walk toward the sign," the report reads.
The video shows Toohey pulling the sign from the ground and throwing it in the back of Ryan's pickup truck, according to the report.
Police said the video shows Ryan walking back into Toohey's business to get a trash barrel and throwing the sign into the barrel, according to the report.
Nothing happened the following day, police said, when a police detail lingered near the second sign.
"On the morning of Sept. 28 at 7:25 a.m., Ryan arrives at the lot, exits his car and walks over to the second Trocki sign," the police report reads, giving details from the video.
The report said the video shows Ryan pulling that sign from the ground. As before, Ryan "folded the sign and shoved it in a trash barrel by the building," the report reads.
"Both William Ryan and Shaun Toohey are known throughout the city and were instantly recognizable," the report said of the video.
Toohey is a former School Committee member and has run unsuccessfully for state representative. His name is on the Nov. 5 ballot for City Council.
Ryan has held several elected positions in Haverhill in the past — mayor, city councilor, School Committee member and state representative.
Neither man immediately answered calls from The Eagle-Tribune on Tuesday.
Police wrote in the report that when they contacted Ryan on his cell phone, he "immediately stated that he has not taken any candidate signs."
"He explained that he does not believe that people do still steal signs anymore like they had in the sixties," the report reads.
Ryan refused to talk to police in person, they wrote in the report.
Police said in the report that they left two messages for Toohey and neither were returned.
Trocki told police he does not want to pursue criminal charges against the men accused of stealing his signs.
