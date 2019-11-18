HAVERHILL — Police are asking residents to lock their car doors, not leave valuables in plain sight and not leave keys in the ignition after a series of car breaks and thefts that have occurred in recent weeks.
Police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said two juveniles were arrested Nov. 12 in connection to the car breaks and were charged with multiple crimes, including receiving a stolen motor vehicle and breaking and entering in the nighttime.
He said the suspects were arraigned in juvenile court in Lawrence.
Because of their age, the names of the juveniles were not released. The the hearings were not open to the public.
Following the recent rash of thefts, police are warning residents to be on the lookout for people involved in "car fishing" — a term used for entering unlocked vehicles to see what valuables can be taken.
"Citizens are urged to lock their vehicles and to keep any valuables out of sight so people don't take them or damage the vehicle to get at any valuables," Doherty said.
He noted there were several recent incidents in which residents left the keys to their car in the ignition.
Police reported that on Nov. 10, there were seven reports of car breaking and entering on West Lowell Avenue, Forest Street, Morgan Drive, Alpha Street and Mercury Terrace.
Additional breaks were reported last week on Mercury Terrace, Chick Avenue, Nottingham Lane and Lowell Avenue, while car thefts were reported on Greenhill Farm Road, Washington Street, White Street and Carleton Street.