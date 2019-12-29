HAVERHILL — Haverhill's snow totals haven't added up to too much so far this season, but River Street marijuana shop owner Rob DiFazio and his team are ready — shovels in hand — when the next flakes fall.
Preparing to open CNA Stores at 558 River St., in 2020, DiFazio and colleague Scott Winters have expanded their seasonal goodwill gesture called “snow angels” from Amesbury to Haverhill, hoping to dig out residents in need when another storm hits.
“We're just reaching out to people in need,” said Winters, who lives in Amesbury. “No one even thinks about how this doesn't get done for some people. Some people who can't dig out can't grocery shop. If they're disabled, they can't get their walker down a ramp. It's a big, open blind spot within our community.”
With three snowblowers at the ready, DiFazio and Winters, CNA's director of business development, have come to the aid of 15 Amesbury seniors so far this season. Winters brought the idea to the city's Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Jimmy Olsen, who supplied a list of those in need. “We've seen big smiles,” Winters reported of those who have been helped.
“It's about being a good neighbor,” said Winters, who also intends to open a retail space and cultivation facility with DiFazio in Amesbury next year. “Weed smokers aren't just sitting on the couch playing video games. We're just trying to do the right thing in our community.”
To take advantage of CNA's “Snow Angels” program. Volunteers interested in helping out DiFazio and Winters can call 978-697-8405.