HAVERHILL — The public library will hold a Patron Pantry Food Drive from Tuesday, June 20, to Friday, June 30. Bring in non-perishable food items to benefit local community members in need. For more information dial 978-373-1586, ext. 603. Donations to benefit the Sacred Hearts food pantry.
Drivers warned of overnight highway ramp closures in Andover
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary alternating closures of the I-495/I-93 interchange ramps in Andover. The ramps will be closed nightly from Sunday, June 11, through Friday morning, June 16, during the hours of 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. The closures are scheduled to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, June 16.
Access to one of the ramps will be always maintained.
During the overnight work, there will be a one-at-a-time ramp closures to install light poles on the edges of the ramps.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes (next exit), reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
Women’s City Club celebrates another successful year
HAVERHILL — The Women’s City Club of Haverhill will hold an end-of-year celebration at its June 20 meeting.
Members will have time to share ideas for the fall and beyond and planning for the 2023-2024 year, and are reminded everyone needs to sign up for a monthly committee, whether it is setting up, greeting members at the door or helping to plan and serve the menu.
The club meets at the Advent Christian Church, lower level, 160 Carleton St. Doors open at 12:15 p.m. and the meeting ends at 3 p.m.
The club meets the third Tuesday of each month from September through June. Guests are welcome and pay $4. Members are reminded the $40 annual dues must be paid to continue membership.
The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire. Those seeking more information may email tgagnon27@comcast.net.
