HAVERHILL — Haverhill Public Schools are experiencing late deliveries of food for the district’s breakfast and lunch problems as Sysco Distributors are experiencing a driver work stoppage as of Monday, Oct. 3
As with most school districts, the Haverhill Public Schools utilize Sysco as a primary provider of food for the district’s school nutrition program, school officials announced Tuesday.
“As of right now, we are still receiving products from Sysco, but it is arriving 24-48 hours later than anticipated,” said Michael Pfifferling, assistant superintendent of finance and operations for the district. “Fortunately, we prepare our menus in advance and place orders for food products in advance based on anticipated need.
“As a result of our pre-planning, we typically have a full week of food products on hand at any given moment,” he added. “In addition, our fresh dairy, bread, and produce deliveries are received from other service providers, and they are not currently experiencing any delivery delays.”
Pfifferling said there may be an occasion where the district has to modify its published menu offerings to accommodate delivery interruptions.
“We are aware that this may cause some issues with students’ plans to eat school provided meals on certain days,” he said. “As we continue through this process, we will attempt to notify families via email the day before if the published menus will need to be modified to meet our inventory.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.