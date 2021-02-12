HAVERHILL — The city has received 800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and appointments are now being accepted for residents 75 and older.
The 75-and-older bracket is the first group eligible for the vaccine under Phase 2 of the timeline set by Gov. Charlie Baker and the state Department of Public Health.
Vaccination clinics will be held Monday and Friday of next week from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at DiBurro's Function Facility, 887 Boston Road.
Mayor James Fiorentini said appointments are required and can be made by calling 978-374-2390 or by visiting the Trinity EMS website at https://tinyurl.com/ijqzfakd. A link to that web site is also available on the mayor's official Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CityOfHaverhillMayorsOffice.
Fiorentini said this latest batch of the vaccine was secured by Trinity EMS and state Rep. Andy Vargas.
"We're going to do everything we can to get everyone vaccinated here in the city of Haverhill," Fiorentini said. "It's going to take a lot of work. We want more doses here in Haverhill."
Last week, the city began the process of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to people 75 and older under the state's Phase 2.
After the first shipment of 100 shots of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Haverhill and was announced Feb. 3, all 100 online appointment slots were taken within an hour and a half. The first clinic was held Feb. 5 at the Citizens Center.
Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito helped the city obtain this latest batch of the vaccine, Fiorentini said, but most of the credit goes to Rep. Andy Vargas.
"He went out of his way to help us," the mayor said.
The new caretaker allowance enacted Wednesday by the governor does not apply to vaccination sites in Haverhill, the mayor said. The caretaker allowance makes it possible, in many cases, for someone such as a family member who transports a person 75 or older to receive a vaccine to also get the shot themselves. That can only happen at certain designated sites such as Fenway Park.
Before residents 75 and older began receiving the vaccine, the first people eligible to be vaccinated were health care providers, public safety workers and first responders.
The next groups who will qualify are people ages 65 to 75 and people with two underlying illnesses. The state has not yet announced a timeline for those groups.
People in the first phase who have not yet received the vaccine continue to be eligible for it.