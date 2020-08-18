HAVERHILL — Voters who normally cast ballots at Northpoint Bible College will now do so at Hunking School for both the Sept. 1 primary and Nov. 3 general elections, City Clerk Linda Koutoulas said this week.
The location change for Bradford voters comes on the heels of the city's decision to relocate two Haverhill Housing Authority polling places — the Greystone Elderly Housing and Washington Square Elderly Housing complexes — to public buildings that allow for more social distancing.
Residents who normally vote at the Washington Square Elderly Housing complex — Ward 1, Precinct 2 — will instead vote at the Citizens Center on Welcome Street. Voters assigned to the Greystone Elderly Housing complex on South Webster Street — Ward 7, Precinct 2 — will instead vote at Bradford Elementary School.
Koutoulas said the changes were made because "the public health and public convenience would be better served during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."
According to the city clerk, Northpoint just welcomed students back to campus and is hesitant to unnecessarily expose its student body to coronavirus.
"The people at Northpoint have been great partners and are exercising the utmost caution for their staff and students. They have lots of young families on campus," Koutoulas said. "I was told they are testing all their students before they come on campus and as the polling place is a congregating area, they are naturally fearful of contact with the public."
When voters from Ward 2, Precinct 1 head to Hunking School to cast their ballots on Election Day, they will do so in the school's library, Koutoulas said. Hunking also welcomes voters from two other precincts that vote in the cafetorium and will continue to do so as usual.
Northpoint Bible College is approximately seven-tenths of a mile from Hunking School on South Main Street. The Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority's Route 14 bus route runs along that street every hour from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the city clerk said.