HAVERHILL — Hundreds of homes across the city — in both urban neighborhoods and rural areas — lost power Tuesday due to the windstorm, and some residents had to endure a bitterly cold night before electricity was expected to be restored Wednesday, National Grid officials said.
Urban areas of the city such as the Acre and rural areas like the Chadwick Pond neighborhood were left without power after strong winds dropped tree limbs onto wires, the company said.
Power was restored to many customers by Tuesday night, but others had to wait until as late as noon Wednesday, National Grid said. Customers having to wait until Wednesday faced a cold night without power — a low of 20 degrees and wind gusts up to 32 mph. Temperatures were predicted to rise Wednesday, reaching a high of 46 degrees, forecasters said.
National Grid officials said the storm affected many communities and restoration of service was being done as quickly as possible, but could not be completed in just one day due to the high number of repairs needed.
Here's a closer look at the situation in Haverhill, based on details from National Grid:
Nearly 30 customers in the Westland Terrace neighborhood who lost power early Tuesday morning were expected to regain it by early Tuesday evening.
Nearly 200 customers in the Mill Street and Plug Pond areas were expected to have service restored by Tuesday night, while about 30 customers in the area of Merrimack Street were expected to have power back around the same time.
Other pockets of outages took longer to be restored.
About a dozen customers in the areas of 12th Avenue/Main Street, Hamilton Avenue and Columbia Park, along with pockets of five customers or less on Moore Street, Auburn Street and Arlington Street would not have power restored until as late as noon Wednesday.
About 10 customers in the Amesbury Line Road area should have power restored at noon Wednesday.
On the Bradford side of the Merrimack River, small pockets of customers on Bradford Avenue, South Cogswell Street and Kingsbury Avenue near Chadwick Pond must also wait until noon Wednesday for power to be restored.
About a dozen customers on South Lakeside Road, Lily Pond Road and Barker Street next to Chadwick Pond will have power restored by 10 a.m. Wednesday.
National Grid spokesman Robert Kievra said the strong winds persisted for much of Tuesday, creating additional outages and making power restoration difficult.
"As always, the safety of our crews remains our highest priority," he said.
"We have more than 1,800 personnel in New England activated (1,300 in Massachusetts) as part of emergency response operations," he said. "Those crews include overhead line crews, forestry, contractors, underground, damage assessment, transmission, wires down and substation workers."
Across Massachusetts, the storm knocked out power to a total of 89,883 customers at varying times, according to National Grid.