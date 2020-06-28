HAVERHILL — One month after the killing of George Floyd, Haverhill is reviewing its Police Department use-of-force policy and looking at ways to bring racial diversity to local government.
Mayor James Fiorentini joined police Chief Alan DeNaro and other law enforcement and religious leaders last week for a meeting on racism and policing. The meeting began a dialogue on how the city can better serve the public and residents of color.
"I do believe that racism is a public health emergency," Fiorentini said during the meeting called at the request of City Council President Melinda Barrett and Councilor John Michitson.
"Whether people are at City Hall or dealing with the police force, we need to make sure the city looks like them," the mayor said of ensuring racial diversity is created not only in the Police Department but on city boards and groups.
Fiorentini has promised to annually review the Police Department's use-of-force policy and audit other department procedures. The full use-of-force policy is available for public review at haverhillpolice.com.
Police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said Haverhill's use-of-force policy includes strategies that come from police reform research embraced nationally. That research shows a much lower number of police killings in communities where police use the strategies, compared to communities that do not.
Haverhill officers cannot use choke holds or strangleholds or shoot at moving vehicles, Doherty said. Officers must issue a verbal warning before firing their guns, he said. Each use-of-force incident must be documented and the report reviewed at multiple levels to ensure the "proper and just amount of force was utilized," Doherty said.
Haverhill had a police shooting May 22 on Thorndike Street near Lafayette Square. The shooting remains under investigation and no charges have been filed in connection with the incident, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office.
The district attorney's office said that on the day of the shooting, police were called to a home at 23 Thorndike St. at 4:59 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance. Something — investigators are not saying what — caused at least one officer to shoot a man, said Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Kimball said three officers were at the scene, but she did not say how many of them many fired their guns. According to Kimball, the report that details the investigation will be made public as soon as it is appropriate to do so. After the shooting, the man was taken to a Boston hospital where he has received extensive treatment.
At last week's meeting, Fiorentini said he will present a resolution to the City Council declaring racism a "public health emergency" and create a committee on diversity and inclusion.
The meeting followed the mayor's visit to a local organization called Leaving the Streets Ministries, located in Lafayette Square. He was invited there by local people who spoke candidly about their fears about living in Haverhill as young Black men.
"I've experienced racism in Haverhill and I've been called the N-word," Teddy Conseillant, 38, told the mayor.
Conseillant said the racism he most recently witnessed did not involve police officers, but rather was caused by other citizens.
"At the (Black Lives Matter protest June 13 in Haverhill), everyone turned out peacefully," he recalled. "I met a woman who was harassed after a pickup truck stopped and called her an 'N-word lover.' Those are things we have to deal with daily."
The protest happened in Haverhill as similar events swept the nation after George Floyd was killed. Floyd died when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest caught on video.
Another Black man at the meeting with the mayor, Rob McCray, 30, detailed a June 16 incident in which he said Haverhill police pulled over his car around 11 p.m., guns drawn, for "failure to stop."
"There were seven officers and they had their guns drawn," said McCray, who was arrested. He said he did not file a complaint about the incident.
"Every time I think about filing a report, it's like, 'Oh, I'd just be another guy that files a report.' They'll still think and do what they want," he said. "This is my reality. This is still going to happen to me all the time.
"As soon as they see my size, they think they have to approach aggressively,'' said McCray who has a muscular build. "I'm very cool and calm."
According to McCray and Jesus Ruiz, founder of the Leaving the Streets Ministries group, police were looking to question McCray's passenger, a Dorchester man wanted on a warrant-related charge. That man was also arrested, they said.
Fiorentini asked the six Black men who attended the meeting how they would recommend improving race relations in Haverhill. The top answers: Body cameras for police, additional money for youth programming and gang prevention, and open lines of communication with police and city officials.
"It was shocking to me that at-risk youth still feel that the police are still for 'guys like me' and not for 'guys like them,'" Fiorentini said after the visit. "We need to work hard to change that."