HAVERHILL — For decades, tour boats roamed up and down the Merrimack River, taking passengers between Haverhill, Salisbury and Plum Island.
The last one operating on the river and based in Haverhill was piloted by the legendary William "Captain Red" Slavit, who ran his final tours in 1996 and died in 2008. He was Haverhill's longtime harbormaster.
Now, the former harbormaster's son Tim Slavit and his sons, Ryan and Tim Jr., are resurrecting those days of old by launching a new tour boat operation.
Their first set of free tours were on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 1. They plan to continue offering Saturday evening tours for the rest of the summer and might offer some on weeknights, as well, they said.
Tim Slavit, who was his father's longtime assistant harbormaster, said he is doing the tours because of his love for the river and to help Haverhill's efforts to draw more visitors to the stretch of the Merrimack that runs through downtown.
Slavit takes about a half-dozen people on board his decommissioned 40-foot U.S. Coast Guard utility boat, departing from the public docks behind the Tap Restaurant downtown. The modest tour heads down river to Rocks Village Bridge, and then returns.
Slavit said this is just the start of a tour program that will grow. He said he is planning to buy a 65-foot-long, 27-foot-wide double-deck "shallow draft" vessel with a capacity of 149 passengers. The boat is currently operating out of Staten Island, New York, where it does tours around the Statue of Liberty.
Slavit said he plans to launch his official river tour business next spring with the large tour boat, saying the plan is geared toward supporting Haverhill's continuing efforts to draw more people — residents and visitors alike — to the river and restaurants and other businesses in the city center.
"Once we finalize the paperwork we will navigate it to Gloucester, where it will be taken out of the water for the Coast Guard to conduct a dry dock inspection," Slavit said of the boat he is buying. "This needs to take place before we can transfer the certificate of inspection from New York to Boston to allow us to run."
For Randy Allen of Bradford, that inaugural trip on Slavit's boat was one he'd never imagined he'd take.
While serving in the Coast Guard from 1965 to 1965 at Coast Guard Station Rockaway in New York, Allen participated in multiple search and rescue missions, many of them on the same type of boat that Slavit is now using for his river tours.
"I spent hours and hours on boats of this type doing search and rescue and coastal security," Allen said.
Allen said the trip he took with his wife, Judith, on Slavit's boat recently was a dream come true.
"When I first saw it, it brought back memories of long ago and I thought to myself, there it is and when they started the engines, the noise bounces off the steel hull with a very distinctive sound along with the smell of the diesel engines ... It was something I had not experienced since I left the Coast Guard."
Allen said he enjoyed Slavit's narration during the tour and the stories he told about the river, noting points of interest such as Porter's Island (Hale's Island), where a golf course and hotel were located until the flood of 1936 ruined the complex. Slavit also talked about the river's connection to the ocean and Haverhill's industry.
"I got to pilot the boat, which was a thrill for me," Allen said. "The moon was full and we saw a bald eagle on the top of a tree and lots of birds feeding. It was quite a trip."
City officials, including Mayor James Fiorentini, Harbor Commission Chairman Dr. Sam Amari and other commission members say they support having a tour boat business in the city, but want to ensure everything is done right and legally.
Amari said he was fond of Red Slavit and his excursion paddle-wheel boat, the Merrimack Queen.
"Captain Red provided a lot of the entertainment ... telling stories that would mesmerize passengers young and old," Amari said.
The elder Slavit ran excursion boats on the river from 1940 to 1996, piloting tour boats including the Viking, the Mount Vernon Belle and later on the Merrimack Queen, which operated out of Slavit's marina, which is now Kazmiera Marina on Coffin Avenue.
For more information, email haverhillrivertours@yahoo.com.