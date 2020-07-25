HAVERHILL — When it comes to the Merrimack River, Tim Slavit said he was all in.
Slavit — son of the late legendary Haverhill harbormaster and tour boat operator William "Captain Red" Slavit — said as a way to promote Haverhill he was preparing to give free public boat tours this summer on an old 40-foot Coast Guard utility boat he owns.
Slavit said he also planned to operate a large tour boat from the city's downtown docks next year. It was all geared, he said, toward supporting Haverhill's continuing efforts to draw more people — residents and visitors alike, — to the river and restaurants and other businesses in the city center.
But late this week, things went sour.
Now, Slavit said he's considering pulling the plug on his tour boat proposal and also removing several channel marker buoys that he installed last month to help boaters navigate the river between Basiliere Bridge and the city's public docks behind the Tap Restaurant.
Slavit said Mayor James Fiorentini reneged on a promise to appoint him harbormaster in place of Michael Vets, whose position as harbormaster is part time. Slavit said he asked the mayor to respond by 2 p.m. Friday to his complaint about not getting the job, but as of late Friday afternoon Slavit said he had yet to receive a response.
Slavit said he told the mayor that if there was no response, he planned to remove the buoys and would cancel his planned boat tours.
The Eagle-Tribune asked Fiorentini to comment. He responded with a text message saying if Slavit changes his mind and wants to continue the river tour plans, the city welcomes him and also welcomes any other company interested in bringing river boat tours to Haverhill.
"I wish him well," the mayor added.
City and business leaders hoped the river markers would promote a sense of safe boating and welcoming to downtown, eventually attracting more boaters from downriver communities such as Newburyport, Salisbury, Amesbury, Merrimac, West Newbury and Groveland.
Dougan Sherwood, president of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, said he spoke to Slavit Friday afternoon and convinced him to delay making any decisions on the boat tours and channel markers until at least Saturday morning. Sherwood asked Slavit to sleep on it and possibly reconsider.
"Tim has some big ideas for the river and, if done properly, this could be really good for Haverhill as we need to activate our riverfront and Tim can be a helpful part of that effort," Sherwood said. "I hope we can work together to figure out what's possible. I told Tim to keep in touch and I wanted to make sure the mayor was aware that Tim is frustrated and that he was threatening to undo some of the good work he's doing on the river."
Slavit said he previously served the city as assistant harbormaster for 22 years while his father was harbormaster.
"I wake up in the morning thinking about the river and I go to bed at night thinking about the river," Slavit said. "I worked hard to bring back the river and the mayor backed out of his promise to me because he doesn't want to fire the current harbormaster."
The new river markers, six buoys in total, were installed in June by Slavit and his sons Tim Jr. and Ryan. Slavit said he purchased two of the buoys and chains with his own money and rebuilt four other buoys that were originally donated to the Greater Haverhill Foundation business group's River Access Committee.
But members of the city's Harbor Commission have questioned whether the buoys are in the right location to ensure boaters avoid coming into contact with underwater hazards.
During a recent online meeting of the city's Harbor Commission, Dave Goodwin, a member of the Greater Haverhill Foundation's River Access Committee, expressed concerns about the position of the buoys, calling them "not good." He said sonar on his boat showed the river channel was not properly marked by the buoys.
Vets said a member of the Crescent Yacht Club recently "dinged" his boat on an underwater hazard while navigating the channel marked by the buoys.
Slavit said he rechecked the positions of the buoys on Friday morning, when he took Sherwood on a river ride in an 18-foot motorboat. During that period of low tide in Haverhill, the water depth in the channel marked by six buoys was 8 feet at its lowest and 11 feet at its highest — plenty of space for boat clearance with no apparent underwater obstacles according to the boat's depth finder, Slavit said.
Slavit said he disagrees with Goodwin and Vets, and insists the buoys are in the correct locations.
To help resolve the issue, Sherwood said Klein Marine Systems of Salem, New Hampshire, offered to conduct a free high-resolution sonar scan to accurately map the river between the Basiliere Bridge and the city docks, and possibly other stretches of the river.
The scan is scheduled to happen July 31, and Sherwood said he would present the resulting images to Slavit in the event there is a need to readjust the position of any of the buoys, should they still be in the water at that time.
Slavit said he's certain the buoys are in the correct locations and sees no need for another scan of the river.