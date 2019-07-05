HAVERHILL — Residents had to find another way to beat the heat while Plug Pond, the city's only public beach, remained closed Friday due to E. coli concerns.
Shawn Regan, spokesman for Mayor James Fiorentini, said Friday morning that the water was being tested again, and results would come in 24 hours.
A decision to possibly reopen the beach is expected about 11 a.m. Saturday, Regan said.
The beach was abruptly closed Wednesday, after a weekly test of the water done the day before came back with high levels of E. coli, Regan said.
It was tough news for people who rely on the popular body of water to stay cool during the summer.
"Usually this happens after big rainstorms," Regan said, adding that this is not the first time the pond has had high bacteria levels. "We had a lot of rain over the weekend (on Sunday and Monday) which washed all the bacteria from the roads into the pond."
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Haverhill Saturday are expected to reach near 90 degrees.
The forecast calls for a chance of rain showers and patchy fog before thunderstorms roll into the region later Saturday.
Sunshine is expected to return Sunday, with temperatures topping at 80 degrees.