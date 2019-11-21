Haverhill school boss gets bonus

HAVERHILL — The School Committee voted 4-2 in favor of giving School Superintendent Margaret Marotta a $7,760 bonus for achieving a set of nine goals that were set for her.
Mayor James Fiorentini, who serves as the committee's chairman, did not attend the meeting as he was out of town at a conference, which the mayor previously informed The Eagle-Tribune about.
School Committeeman Rich Rosa noted that the committee had made two previous attempts to discuss a bonus for Marotta, but that those attempts were postponed for various reasons.
Voting in favor of the bonus was Rosa, School Committee vice chair Sven Amirian, and members Paul Magliocchetti and Gail Sullivan.
School Committeewoman Maura Ryan Ciardiello and committee member Scott Wood voted against the bonus.
The amount Marotta will receive equals 4% of her $194,000 salary, and was the maximum bonus that was stated in her contract. The bonus was based on goals set by the School Committee as part of Marotta's annual performance review and ranged from 1% to a maximum of 4%.
Marotta also receives an annual $2,500 payment towards the purchase of an annuity, a $5,000 annual car allowance and $100 per month for a cellphone. According to Marotta’s contract, the performance bonus does not carry over to the next year and does not increase her base pay.
Rosa said that Marotta, who is in her first year working as a school superintendent, was hired at the low end of the salary scale outlined in a superintendent search.
According to the school department business office, Marotta was hired July 1, 2018, at an annual salary of $190,000 in year one, $194,000 as of July 1, 2019 and will rise to $198,000 on July 1 of 2020.
In comparison, former School Superintendent James Scully, who had 16 years experience leading two different school districts, was paid $205,979 in his last of eight years leading Haverhill's public school.
Marotta was an assistant superintendent of the Salem, Massachusetts, schools before she obtained her current position.
Referring to Marotta's review, Rosa noted that her evaluations ranged from did not meet, made some progress, made significant progress, met stated goals and exceeded stated goals.
"In the first goal, six school committee members said she met or exceeded," said Rosa, who went to say for Marotta's second goal, seven members said she met or exceeded, on the third goal, all seven members said she met or exceeded, on the fourth goal, five members said she met or exceeded, on her fifth, sixth and seventh goals, five members said she met or exceeded, on her eighth goal, six members said she met or exceeded and on her ninth goal, all seven members said she met or exceeded her goal.
Marotta received high marks for reducing the rate of chronic student absenteeism, for implementing changes in the business department, for "empowering staff" and for managing the school budget. She was also praised for making 75 visits to schools and improving data collection in the district.
Rosa did not indicate areas where members did not find Marotta met or exceeded goals. One of the areas where Marotta was cited for needing improvement was in communicating with the School Committee, with teachers, and with parents.
Before taking a vote on Marotta's bonus, Wood said that although Marotta hit some of her goals, built into her contract was a 2.1 percent raise, which brought her salary from $190,000 to $194,000.
Wood said her raise was more than teachers and most other employees in the district received.
"I think 2% is enough and I wouldn't add 4% to that," he said. "I'll be voting in the negative."
In reference to next year's goals for Marotta, Rosa asked Marotta to outline some of the initiatives she is working on so that "we can maybe solidify some goals at the next meeting."
Amirian asked Sullivan if she would consider working with the mayor again on crafting Marotta's next set of goals. But both Ryan Ciardiello and Wood suggested that Marotta's goals for 2020 be set by the School Committee members who are elected to serve in 2020 and who will be evaluating Marotta.
They were referring to incoming member Toni Sapienza-Donais, who edged out Amirian for a seat on the committee.
Following the meeting, Wood said the bonus that was passed by four members of the committee was an "insult to the staff of Haverhill's public schools and to the taxpayers of the city."
"The superintendent receiving this type of bonus sends the wrong message to employees of the district," he said.
Ryan Ciardiello said she did not support giving Marotta a bonus because "students, teachers and other staff are the district's top priority."
"Without teachers, we wouldn't have superintendents," she said. "Although the contract was settled, teachers should have received more."