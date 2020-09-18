Haverhill school bus routes set; student passes nearly ready

HAVERHILL — With students returning to classrooms Monday, school bus routes have been set and are available for families to view, school officials said.
Officials said the routes are listed at this website — https://www.haverhill-ps.org/transportation/bus-lists-by-school/ — and that bus passes are being prepared for students.
Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling said the passes are necessary because COVID-19 social distancing requirements are placing strict limits on the number of students allowed on each bus. Due to those space restrictions, all students must ride the bus they are assigned to, officials said.
Once schools receive student bus passes, they will notify parents of when they can pick up the passes, officials said.
Students will be required to have a bus pass to ride the bus. The rules will be less strict during the first week of school next week because not all families will be able to pick up passes before the opening of school Monday, officials said.
Bus passes will come with a rubber loop that should be used to attach the pass to a student's backpack to minimize the possibility of the pass being lost, and also make it easy for the bus driver to see the pass.
A staff member will be stationed at the exit door of buses as they arrive at school for the first few weeks to check passes, Pfifferling said. If a student gets off the bus without a pass over the next two weeks, staff will work to resolve it immediately by either giving them their pass (if parent did not pick one up) or by calling the family to inquire as to their transportation needs, he said.
Students who do not have a bus pass on Oct. 5 will be denied entry to buses, Pfifferling said.
"We only have so many seats and cannot double up on the seats unless they are siblings,'' he said.
This is the first year Haverhill schools have issued bus passes for student transportation.
The passes are laminated and will be at each child’s school no later than Friday afternoon, Pfifferling said. Families can expect an email from the district and more information from their school principal containing specifics on picking up the passes, he said.
“We are making plastic ID cards with the child’s A.M. and P.M. (morning and afternoon) routes that clip onto backpacks,” Pfifferling said.
The district has a total of 8,000 students and about 3,000 of them will be bused to schools to take part in classroom learning, Pfifferling said. Due to the constraints caused by COVID-19, families were given the option of choosing between hybrid learning, where children learn in classrooms two days per week and remotely from home the other three days, or attending the school district’s Remote Learning Academy, which consists entirely of remote learning online.
All students are participating in remote learning this week. Students taking part in the hybrid model will head to classrooms on Monday.
One of 34 buses from the NRT company’s fleet will pick up students at their regular stops, according to Pfifferling. Due to state social distancing requirements, however, children may be on buses that are different from the ones they rode in the past.