HAVERHILL — Public school buses will hit the road Monday when students begin returning to classrooms, Superintendent Margaret Marotta said, and last minute COVID-19 transportation procedures are being put into place.
Due to coronavirus concerns, students must be transported in a socially distanced manner, according to state guidelines. The biggest change for Haverhill families: All children who ride the bus to school will be issued a personal bus pass and must have it with them to be allowed on the bus, Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling said.
Laminated bus passes are being printed and will be at each child's school no later than Friday afternoon, Pfifferling said. Families can expect an email from the district and more information from their school principal containing specifics on picking up the passes, he said.
"We are making plastic ID cards with the child's A.M. and P.M. (morning and afternoon) routes that clip onto backpacks," Pfifferling said.
As families prepare for the opening of schools, bus routes are being worked on and are expected to be released to the public by the end of the week, school officials said. They said an announcement will be made about how families can access information about the routes.
The district has a total of 8,000 students and about 3,000 of them will be bused to schools to take part in classroom learning, Pfifferling said. Due to the constraints caused by COVID-19, families were given the option of choosing between hybrid learning, where children learn in classrooms two days per week and remotely from home the other three days, or attending the school district's Remote Learning Academy, which consists entirely of remote learning online.
All students are participating in remote learning this week. Students taking part in the hybrid model will head to classrooms on Monday.
One of 34 buses from the NRT company's fleet will pick up students at their regular stops, according to Pfifferling. Due to state social distancing requirements, however, children may be on buses that are different from the ones they rode in the past.
"Our capacity (of students per bus) is cut in half," Pfifferling said. "Students will be seated one to a seat unless they have a sibling riding their bus."
No extra commuting time is expected — except for the last-minute lingering goodbyes from first-time kindergarteners and their anxious parents sending them off at bus stops.
NRT bus company officials, including owner John McCarthy, are expected to provide more information about the district's transportation plan at Thursday night's School Committee meeting, Marotta said. Haverhill public schools are entering the second year of a three-year contract extension with NRT, which also is on the committee agenda for a discussion in executive session. The committee and the company have been negotiating over the school district's decision to stop paying NRT in the spring, after schools closed due to COVID-19. The company is trying to recoup money it lost because of that decision.
The school year's first day of remote learning on Wednesday went well, except for a few expected glitches, Marotta said.
"The buildings were super busy fielding parent phone calls, but by 10 or 11 (in the morning) the calls were calming down," she said. "Teachers were reporting 28 or 29 out of 30 students attending their remote learning sessions — really high participation rates."
Looking ahead to next week, Marotta asked that families have patience as the district adapts to the new normal. She said to guard against the spread of COVID-19, only students are allowed in school buildings — no parents can enter.
"The School Committee adopted a 'no visitors' policy,'' Marotta said. "The teachers want to be safe in the buildings and they want to make sure we're all as clean as possible. I think that's pretty common at this point."
All buildings have bilingual parent liaisons available to field requests from parents, said the superintendent, who called those staff members an "awesome" resource.
The no-visitor policy is expected to remain in place throughout the school year, or until a significant decline in the spread of coronavirus in the community takes place, Marotta said.