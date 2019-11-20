Haverhill School Committee mulls raise for Marotta

HAVERHILL — On Thursday night, the School Committee is expected to vote on giving Superintendent Margaret Marotta a bonus based on her performance during her first year leading the district.
Mayor James Fiorentini, who serves as chairman of the committee, is not expected to attend the meeting as he is out of town at a conference.
According to the school department business office, Marotta was hired July 1, 2018, at an annual salary of $190,000 in year one, $194,000 as of July 1, 2019 and will rise to $198,000 on July 1 of 2020.
In addition, Marotta is eligible for a performance bonus of up to 4% of her base pay ($7,760 maximum), based on goals set by the School Committee as part of her annual performance review.
Marotta also receives an annual $2,500 payment towards the purchase of an annuity, a $5,000 annual car allowance and $100 per month for a cellphone. According to Marotta's contract, the performance bonus does not carry over to the next year and does not increase her base pay.
In comparison, former School Superintendent James Scully was paid $205,979 in his last of eight years leading the district.
According to his contract, Scully was also eligible for 1% of his base salary for every 1% increase in MCAS scores, capped at 3% or $6,179.
Slightly more than a year after she began her duties, the school committee in September gave Marotta high marks for the most part, but even a couple of her strongest supporters said she needs to do a better job of communicating with board members, the press and the public.
Fiorentini said Marotta has put the schools "on the right path," but she needs to develop a "better relationship with the press." Although, he noted, the superintendent has been "extremely busy" in running the schools.
Marotta was at the center of a few school controversies this year. One was her “Right Size” redistricting plan, approved by the school committee in a 5-2 vote in April.
The plan was designed to trim class sizes at crowded middle schools while filling classroom seats at schools with openings. It shifted large numbers of students from building to building and eliminated kindergarten-only centers. It also involved moving dozens of teachers from one building to another and from one grade to another. The shifting of teachers and students upset parents and other members of the community.
There was another incident at Haverhill High in early August, in which a student was seen with a gun. It resulted in Marotta having to answer questions during school committee meetings about the timeline of when the gun was seen and when it was reported to police.
Controversy erupted again at the start of the school year when a late change in school bus routes resulted in chaos on the first day of school, with many buses running late, resulting in students arriving at school late or missing their bus entirely.
Several days later, Marotta and the owner of North Reading Transportation apologized for the bus delays and lack of communication that marred the first day of school.
“The last few days have been unacceptable,” Marotta said at a meeting that filled the City Council chambers with some overflow spectators sitting in the auditorium. “I am very aware that we need to do much better.”
Marotta and the schools came under fire again on Oct. 21, when a 6-year-old first-grader at Bradford Elementary School walked away from school, crossed busy Salem Street and ended up at the city's Wastewater Treatment Plant, which is next to the Merrimack River.
The Department of Children and Families subsequently launched an investigation into Bradford Elementary School for child abuse and neglect.
During Marotta's performance review, committee members offered praise, despite the bumps.
Member Sven Amirian said schools have made "remarkable progress" under Marotta's leadership. She "empowers the staff," he said.
Member Richard Rosa said Marotta has done an "exemplary" job of managing the budget. He also praised her for making 75 visits to schools and improving data collection in the district.
Veteran school committee member Scott Wood described Marotta as a good manager, but said "one of my biggest concerns'' is communication.
"The superintendent does not communicate well," Wood said.
He criticized her for phone calls that are "never returned." Wood also said school department jobs have been filled without being posted.
Wood called upon Marotta to improve the culture in the schools.
Under Marotta's leadership, a higher-than-usual number of administrators left the district this year, including Darshan Thakkar, chief academic officer for elementary grades and Title I coordinator.
Committee member Gail Sullivan, a former school administrator, said Marotta faced many challenges during her first year. She made a "wonderful presentation" on the Right Size plan, Sullivan said.
Sullivan also urged Marotta to improve her communication.
Marotta was an assistant superintendent of the Salem, Massachusetts, schools before she obtained her current position.