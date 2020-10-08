HAVERHILL — As the pandemic continues, Haverhill's public school teachers find themselves operating in an environment worlds away from where they traditionally worked.
The changes in working conditions forced negotiations between the teachers union and the school district. The two sides have reached a tentative agreement over issues such as air quality, classroom cleanliness and academic planning, as COVID-19 continues to threaten the health of teachers and students.
"This is about a fundamental redesign of public education in this time of pandemic," said Anthony Parolisi, president of the Haverhill Education Association teachers union. "We had to redesign how public education works as if we were starting an entirely new district from scratch."
The agreement between the district and union is expected to be voted on by the School Committee Thursday night. The agreement will then need to be ratified by the teachers union.
The agreement covers a variety of topics, including building conditions, safety protocols, the workload of teachers, and hybrid and remote learning expectations.
"This will also require the support of parents who will need to ensure their children at home remain on task,'' Parolisi said of students participating in remote learning online. "Parents have to take some responsibility here as well."
School Committeeman Rich Rosa, a member of the bargaining team, said the administration and union crafted an agreement that balances students' best interests and the concerns of teachers.
Rosa said the number-one request school officials received from parents was to have remote learning be more like a typical school day.
"While learning online cannot replace in-person instruction, this agreement will provide more of the consistency and structure students need and families want," Rosa said.
The multi-page agreement covers a number of concerns, including air quality in schools, with the district vowing to adhere to the recommendations of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers. Classrooms and spaces that do not meet these standards will not be used by educators or students, the agreement says.
Sufficient cleaning materials and supplies for classroom use will be provided by the district, as will Plexiglass shields. Under the hybrid learning model, a mix of classroom and remote learning used by most students, teachers will post a weekly schedule with assignments so students can plan.