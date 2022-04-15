HAVERHILL — The first dance in well over two years at Consentino Middle School, the spring fling, ended with panic over a possible gun on the premises Friday night, leading to further public conversation about threats of violence seen across the district.
The School Committee, including its chairman, Mayor James Fiorentini, took up the topic at a Thursday night meeting, hearing from members of the public and some who were in attendance for the most recent scare.
Consentino Principal Richard Poor explained how the first hour and a half of the night went as planned, with several hundred middle schoolers enjoying the dance. As parents started to arrive, Poor said one student was pushed into another leading to a brief physical altercation.
“An unidentified student shouted that someone had a gun; other students repeated this, and students began to panic,” Superintendent Margaret Marotta wrote to the school community the following day. “The 20-plus staff members present sprung into immediate action to get students out of the building as quickly as possible, gathering them on the field and forming a perimeter around them.”
Late into Friday night, Haverhill Police worked with school staff, reviewing social media posts and interviewing students who claimed they had seen a weapon. Police said each student recanted.
The incident unfolded in the wake of a cafeteria brawl at Haverhill High School that prompted the superintendent and her leadership team to move their offices to the high school nine days ago.
A video recording posted to social media shows a large crowd of students, some of whom are heard screaming, watching two peers involved in a fight. The video also captures the image of a knife on the cafeteria floor alongside a cell phone.
According to Haverhill High Principal Jason Meland, seven students directly involved were disciplined, ranging from short-term suspensions to expulsion. Twenty-nine others were addressed for taking cell phone videos and creating an unsafe environment with behavior like jumping on the tables.
Marotta said Thursday night, “we have a much larger problem here than this one incident.”
She said conversations have been had with officials in Brockton about their experience with metal detectors and other safety protocols, like transparent backpacks.
Work in the meantime will focus on building a sense of community and expectations at all schools, including zero tolerance for students wandering hallways and using cell phones inappropriately.
“The temperature has come down at the high school in many ways,” Marotta said.
Participation in year-end celebrations will also require good behavior, an incentive that school officials are hoping will help mitigate problems.
“We want our students who are doing the right thing to know that they’re doing the right thing and enjoy high school,” Marotta said, “and all the fun stuff that comes along with it.”
