Haverhill school plans still in limbo, but masks a must

HAVERHILL — The city has yet to choose the learning model that Haverhill students will use this school year, but if classroom work resumes one thing's for certain: All students must wear masks.
There will be penalties for failing to follow that rule — children who refuse can be sent home — and the school day will be structured with breaks that allow younger students to remove the masks for a few minutes at a time.
During an online question-and-answer session with the public this week, Superintendent Margaret Marotta said that because of the COVID-19 crisis, the school district has adopted a policy requiring all students and staff to wear a cloth face covering while in classrooms and elsewhere in school buildings.
In-school learning is one of three forms education can take for the district as the pandemic continues into the new academic year. Haverhill and other districts have been required to submit a plan to the state that highlighted different options — one with mostly classroom time; another with mostly remote online learning; and a third consisting of a hybrid model that balances both remote and in-person study.
Parents gave their opinions of the three plans at an online School Committee hearing Thursday night. The committee is set to choose Haverhill's plan Monday night. That choice will go to the state for final approval.
"We have been planning, virtually since we left school, on what it would look like when we came back," Marotta told families this week. "We had to focus on solutions because there are more than enough problems. As long as we are in this problem, school is going to be difficult and potentially even stressful for some. Our goal is to be to get as many kids as possible back to in-person learning."
Masks are required for all students, Marotta said, with breaks built into the school day for younger students to remove the face coverings. All students will remove masks to eat, and will most likely eat either in school cafeterias or outside under tents following social distancing protocols, the superintendent said.
Cloth face masks are to be provided by families, though the district will have masks available for students who rip or soil theirs during the school day.
Should a student in any grade refuse to wear a mask, they will be asked to leave school, Marotta said.
"Masks are expected. Kids need to wear a mask and we expect them to wear a mask," she said. "If they don't have a mask, we'd provide them one. If the student was refusing to wear a mask, we would have to send them home."
According to Katie Vozeolas, director of health and nursing services for the School Department, masks specially designed for students who are deaf or hard of hearing have been purchased. Those masks have a clear window so that students and teachers can see facial features and read lips, Vozeolas said.
The masks may also prove useful in classrooms that have children with medical issues or for students suffering from autism.
"They're a little harder to manage — you can't just throw them in the washing machine as easily — but we're trying to come up with some creative ideas because it is so important," Vozeolas said of the special masks.
Face shields are not a substitute for cloth face masks, according to the nurse, who was asked by Silver Hill third grade teacher Kerri Alves if shields could be worn so that children could see teachers' facial expressions more clearly.
"It (a shield) doesn't have the same amount of protection for you, and one of the things we're trying to do is protect you (teachers) and keep you safe," Vozeolas told Alves. "...It's not meant to be 'teachers are wearing face shields and kids are wearing face masks.' Everyone will wear face masks. It's a change, but we're trying to come up with some creative ways to mitigate this. Generally speaking, a shield is not a substitute for a mask."
The online event allowing the discussion about masks and other school issues was sponsored by the Haverhill Education Coalition.
Next week, school officials will begin calling families directly to share more about the reopening plans, Marotta said. Questions asked will include things like how reliable a family's internet connectivity is, how their child plans to get to school, and if special accommodations are required.
"There are public health implications if we do come to school and if we don't come to school. There are as many concerns as there are people in our community," Marotta said. "We are moving forward and working hard to make the very best of a difficult circumstance. I hear the teachers' concerns and I'm concerned about the kids. I want to get the kids the best education they deserve."