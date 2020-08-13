HAVERHILL — The school reopening debate is getting tense, with teachers placing coffins and empty pairs of shoes outside City Hall as symbols of students and educators who could die of COVID-19 after returning to classrooms.
Teachers displayed the coffins and shoes Wednesday, causing some residents to say they were shocked at the demonstration. At the same time, Mayor James Fiorentini said statements from Gov. Charlie Baker and coronavirus numbers released by the state show a return to classrooms in Haverhill is safe, if done properly.
“These numbers are quite encouraging: They show that despite reopening most of our economy, our numbers remain very low — lower than the surrounding communities that are a comparable size,” Fiorentini said in an email, reacting to new health data released this week.
“These numbers are a tribute to the strength and resilience of our citizens,’’ he said. “They worked hard, stayed in, socially distanced, followed the rules and have made Haverhill a better and safer place.”
Fiorentini initially urged a full in-person return to classrooms, but now says parents should make the decision for their children. As School Committee chairman, the mayor voted this week in favor of a hybrid start to the academic year — a mix of classroom learning and remote learning from home — with an option of parents choosing a program that is completely remote.
“Parents should be given choices and have to do what they are comfortable with and what works for their families,” the mayor said. “For some families remote learning does not work and is no learning at all. For others it may work just fine.”
The debate deepens
Tension over the reopening of schools comes as local education officials try to convince teachers to embrace Haverhill’s hybrid plan for September.
School officials and leaders of the Haverhill Education Association teachers union had a negotiation session Wednesday afternoon just after teachers placed coffins with spray-painted messages to the School Committee and 96 pairs of empty shoes on the steps of City Hall. Teachers also carried signs protesting a return to classrooms as part of the hybrid learning plan.
The hybrid plan, adopted Monday night by the School Committee, calls for most students to start the school year with two days per week of classroom learning and three days of remote learning from home.
Teachers union president Anthony Parolisi said returning to schools is unsafe for students and educators. The union, along with others in the area working together as the Merrimack Valley Educators United, is calling on Haverhill officials to start the school year remotely until certain public health benchmarks are met. The educators united group calls its awareness campaign “Only When It’s Safe.”
Parolisi said the Haverhill teachers union has yet to agree on the health benchmarks, but uses those suggested by other local unions as a guide. Those benchmarks include Haverhill having a 14-day period where the rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive is limited to 1%, and no new cases being reported in the city or county for 14 days, Parolisi said.
Fiorentini and other School Committee members who supported the hybrid plan disagree with the teachers’ position and say a hybrid return to school is warranted.
“The ‘green zone,’ to the best I can determine, is an advisory,’’ the mayor said after the release of a color-coded map by the state that highlights Massachusetts communities by their COVID-19 risk level.
Haverhill is a “green” community, which means it had a ratio of fewer than four COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people reported in the past two weeks. The governor said “green” communities like Haverhill meet health benchmarks allowing schools to reopen either in-person or on a hybrid basis.
Superintendent Margaret Marotta is thankful for the new state guidance and said Wednesday that school officials see the “sorely needed” metrics as a “valuable tool” to assess spread of the disease in the future.
With four weeks until the start of school in Haverhill, teachers, according to their contract, must still approve changes in their working conditions.
Parolisi said School Committee members in attendance during Wednesday’s bargaining session — Paul Magliocchetti and Richard Rosa — did not comment on the union’s display outside City Hall. Parolisi said the empty shoes and coffins, decorated by a Haverhill art teacher, were meant to spark discussion.
“If we don’t draw attention to the real issues that concern our members, we’re going to continue to be ignored,” Parolisi said. “If actions like the one the HEA took today engage people in conversation and force them to think critically about what a calculated risk really is and what that really means, mission accomplished. ... If it was upsetting to see (our display), that was the point. This is a matter of life and death.”
Display upsets public
Local residents said they were shocked when the teachers’ display was installed and photos appeared on social media.
“More kids die of the flu every year, by far, than from this virus. Life is full of things out to get us, but for kids, this isn’t one of them,” said Dan Kwiecien, who called the display “terribly ignorant.”
Kim Costanzo has three children who will be attending Consentino Middle School and one attending Haverhill High School in the fall. She is leaning toward a hybrid return for her family. Costanzo said she has been a lunch monitor and PTO president in several schools over the years.
“We can’t continue to live in fear of this (virus),” Costanzo said. “We’ve lost kids due to tragic car accidents but parents still let their kids get their license. I’m personally fine with a hybrid model and I have worked and volunteered in the school buildings for many years.”
Some school officials said they were concerned about Wednesday’s display by the teachers union.
Marotta said she worried the shoes representing deceased children “are further traumatizing children who are already in a very vulnerable place. We need to be working together to support our families’ social emotional needs in this time of crisis,’’ she said, “not exacerbating those needs.”
School Committee member Scott Wood, who voted in support of the hybrid return to school, said the shock value of the coffins crossed the line.
“I’m disappointed in the behavior of the union leadership on the return-to-school issue,” Wood said. “The use of coffins as a prop relative to children returning to school is absolutely reprehensible. This should not be a time that anyone should be trying to incite fear into parents and students. Our decisions on the return to school should be based on science and facts, not fear.”
A local funeral director was doing business at City Hall during Wednesday’s demonstration by teachers and happened to park his hearse in front of their display, but his appearance was a coincidence, Parolisi said. The shoes, brought to City Hall by members of the union as well as residents who supported the cause, are being donated to local people in need.
According to a plan released by school officials this week, the new school year begins Sept. 16 with a phased-in reopening. Remote learning begins Sept. 16, while learning in classrooms starts Sept. 17. Students will return gradually so school buildings are not overcrowded.
Most students will be split into “cohorts,” or groups, and attend school two days per week, learning remotely from home the other three days. Special needs students would form another group and attend school four days per week, and learn remotely on Wednesday. A Remote Learning Academy can be chosen by parents who are uncomfortable sending their children to school. According to school officials, should 60% of families choose to enroll children in remote learning, the hybrid option may not be necessary.
Negotiations between school officials and the teachers union continue Thursday and into next week, Parolisi said.