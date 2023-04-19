HAVERHILL — At the same time the School Committee expects the next school budget to provide the same level of services to students that are provided now, it worries the district could be facing a nearly $9 million shortfall in the 2024-2025 budget due to a loss of temporary federal funding and could end up having to lay off employees.
Mayor James Fiorentini said he is concerned about the “fiscal cliff” the district is approaching in the next two years when the use of federal money provided to the district to recover from the COVID crisis runs out.
“I think we’re making a grave mistake using one-time money to hire people,” Fiorentini said. “We’re going to have a tremendous problem next year and whoever is mayor will not have the resources under any circumstance that I can foresee in order to meet this cliff. We have to do our part as a school committee not to use these funds (one time money) for recurring expenses.”
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said some of the federal money was used to hire counselors and interventionists to help student recovery from the pandemic.
“Ultimately less than half of the COVID relief money was spent on hiring new staff,” she said. “Money was also spent on improvements to HVAC and other facilities needs as well as PPE, Chromebooks, online learning platforms, and other instructional materials.”
Noting he does not plan to seek reelection this fall after leading the city for 20 years, Fiorentini said the city’s state and federal legislators must help the city avoid the potential budget crisis or else there could be layoffs next year.
“I want to sound the alarm as I have for the past two years,” the mayor said. “I don’t like what I see ahead and I think we need to start planning for it now.”
Committee approves raises
While the committee continues to hold budget talks for the next school year, it voted 4-3 to give the superintendent permission to offer non represented (non union) employees up to a 3% pay increase, retroactive to July 1, 2022, and not to exceed a total of $157,209 in pay increases.
Members Gail Sullivan, Paul Magliocchetti, Rich Rosa and the mayor, who serves as chairman, voted to approve the raises. Voting against were members Scott Wood, Maura Ryan-Ciardiello and Toni Sapienza-Donais.
The committee did, however, unanimously approve the following pay increases: $10,504 for the director of technology, $10,000 for the assistant director of technology; $10,000 for the safe and supportive schools liaison; $10,000 for the executive director of student support services plus an $1,800 yearly mileage allowance; a $10,000 pay increase for the director of human resources, and a roughly $4,000 pay increase for the executive assistant to the superintendent.
Magliocchetti said the pay increases are needed to retain the best people and not lose them to other districts.
“I hope the voters out there understand and we’re always free to have discussions with them if they have any questions,” he said.
The Committee also approved a new contract for school custodians that provides them with a $1 per hour increase retroactive to July 1 2022; a $2 increase effective April 1, 2023; a 2% increase effective July 1, 2023, a 2% increase effective July 1, 2024, and Juneteenth as a paid holiday.
Wood said the raises will make custodians’ pay comparable to similar districts and that contract negotiations were completed in less and a half hour.
Level services likely in next budget
At a recent budget workshop it was projected the district will likely be able to provide level services for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which goes into effect July 1.
Marotta said that in addition to special education cost increases, the district is facing several other large increases in costs including in transportation, utilities, and contractual salary increases.
“Given our budget is made up of about 85% salaries, our salary impacts hit a large portion of that increase as well,” Marotta said. “While we feel positive about our increase in (state) Chapter 70 funds this year, we are not 100% certain at this point what if anything we will have beyond level services.”
Magliocchetti said the district is looking to expand its preschool program, and there are other things it will need money for, including mobile classrooms for JG Whittier.
Marotta said the district expects to lose about $8.7 million in federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) money in the 2024-25 budget. The temporary federal program ends in September of 2024.
“We want to be careful that we don’t end up in a position next year where we have layoffs or any kinds of cuts to services,” she said.
What level services means
Rosa said level services means the district will need significantly more money to provide the same level of services to students and families as it does now due to overall cost increases.
“We have contracts with various unions in the district and they get raises every year,” Rosa said.
Wood said there will be no money in the next budget to add new positions or programs, based on what the district receives in Chapter 70 state aid.
“It’s really going to come down to what the city’s contribution number is and that will decide if we can add some of the positions the principals have requested, or not,” he said. “The state aid is not enough.”
