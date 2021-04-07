HAVERHILL — Classes at Haverhill Public Schools are canceled Thursday because the district's computer servers were attacked by ransomware, school officials said. Meanwhile, the Haverhill Police Department and Homeland Security are working to restore the system.
Thursday will be treated like a snow day, with no students or staff reporting to classes in person or online. An extra day will be added to the school calendar, with the last day of school now scheduled for Friday, June 18.
Lunch sites at the Nettle, Whittier, Hunking and Consentino schools will be operating Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Haverhill High School lunch site will be open from 3 to 4 p.m. The mobile site will be in operation at Fantini Bakery from 11:45 to 12:15 p.m. and at the Public Library from 12:30 to 1 p.m.
School Superintendent Margaret Marotta said Wednesday afternoon that her office is working with its IT consultants, Haverhill police and Homeland Security to safely return the district's systems to operational capacity as soon as possible.
"Unfortunately, this is a large task with many, many potential points of potential access that need to be checked before the systems return to normal operation," she said. "Currently our system is down, including, email, Schoolbrains and Google – including Google Meet. Our phone systems are tied to our computer networks and thus, phones have been down intermittently across the day."
She said the attack specifically affected Haverhill Public Schools and does not impact Whittier Vocational Technical School, Hillview Montessori, Sacred Heart, or students in out-of-district school placements.
"We know this is heartbreaking for many that were looking forward to a return to something near normal, and we are hopeful that school will resume on Friday," she said. "But we are not able to confirm whether or not school will be in session on Friday at this time."
Haverhill police spokesman Capt. Stephen Doherty said his department is in close contact with the School Department.
"We are working closely with their IT staff to try to determine the origins of the ransomware," Doherty said.
Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling said he was notified at 5:47 a.m. Wednesday morning that the district's computer servers had been affected by a malware attack in the form of ransomware.
Pfifferling said the attack affected email, internet and Google Classroom, and VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) phone systems, which are used in the central office and several schools, including the Hunking.
"More of our schools have land lines, which were working," he said.
Google Classrooms is the program used for remote learning.
"Our system did what it was supposed to do by shutting down," he said. "But before we can bring it back up, we must remove any malware. We have experts working within the system but won't open it up until all of the malware is removed."
Malware, short for "malicious software," is used by cyber-attackers to disrupt, damage, or gain access to a computer network.
Pfifferling said the district's network will require a backup, and before it can be fully restored, every device that was connected to the network at the time of the attack will have to be inspected. That includes personal computers, both desktop and laptop, and any PC-based Smartboard.
Apple products were not believed to be impacted.
"We do not believe this would affect anyone who took a device home Tuesday night and was not on the network when the malware hit," he said. "Student Chromebooks will not have to be inspected."
He said parents were notified through the district's voice and email messaging system at 7 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. Wednesday. He said the system contacts parents by phone and email and was not affected by the malware attack.
In-person kindergarten and first-grade students continued with their normal in-person schedule Wednesday. However, remote learners (grades 2-12) and staff were unable to perform any online learning.
Students in grades 2 through 4 were scheduled to begin attending full-time, in-person classes Thursday, followed by 5th- and 6th-graders and high school seniors April 12. Students in grades 7 and 8, along with high-school freshman, sophomores and juniors, were to return April 26, the week after school vacation.
"Given that tomorrow (Thursday) was supposed to be the first day back to school for grades 2, 3 and 4, we do not feel confident that we will be able to offer the level of information and communication needed to welcome hundreds of students back to new teachers and classrooms," Marotta said. "For our older students, remote learning would be impossible as our learning platform will remain down."