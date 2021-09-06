HAVERHILL — The city's Vietnam Memorial Commission is seeking family members of the 13 Haverhill men who were killed in the Vietnam War to participate in a dedication of the Vietnam Memorial located in Mill Brook Park on Mill Street.
The event is also being held as a remembrance of those who perished in the 9/11 terrorist attacks and will also recognize the 13 members of the military who were recently killed in a terrorist attack in Afghanistan, including Marine Sgt. Johanny Rosario of Lawrence.
The commission is inviting all military veterans and their families as well as other members of the public to the dedication, which is planned for Saturday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m.
"We'd like all area Vietnam veterans to join us as well and see that this time, they came first," said Ralph Basiliere, chairman of the Vietnam Memorial Commission and the nephew of Pfc. Ralph Basiliere, the first Haverhill man to be killed in the Vietnam War.
The dedication will include a planned flyover by a Massachusetts State Police helicopter, a performance by vocalist Neil Ferreira, who will lead an ensemble of musicians. Also performing are Benjamin Goldbaum of Be Imagine Studios on guitar and vocals and Steve "Bam" Brophy on drums.
Songs will include Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Fortunate Son," Billy Joel's "Goodnight Saigon," Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" and various patriotic songs.
State Sen. Diana DiZoglio will recite Pete Seeger's "Where Have all the Flower Gone." The keynote speaker is state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell. The event's emcee is City Council President Melinda Barrett. Mayor James Fiorentini is also expected to speak.
Caroline Pineau of Stem is donating four themed wreaths along with 100 corsages for veterans in attendance and 24 corsages for guest speakers, performers and members of the Vietnam Memorial Commission. Other donations come from various members of the community.
To notify Basiliere of your attendance or for more information, contact him at 978-891-2281.