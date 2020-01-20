HAVERHILL — One of the city's trickiest intersections to navigate is poised to undergo a redesign to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians.
The city received $283,000 from the state to redesign the Main Street (Route 125) and Marsh Avenue intersection and make improvements to a prominent and busy 500-foot-stretch of Main Street from Sagamore Street to Marsh Avenue, Mayor James Fiorentini said.
"This project will set the look and tone for the remainder of the Main Street corridor and other gateway locations," he said.
In addition, the funding from the state Department of Transportation’s "Complete Streets" program will be used to build sidewalks, bicycle lanes, roadway shoulders, planting strips and traffic islands, and remake crosswalks with pedestrian refuge islands at midway points.
Also, dozens of trees will be planted along the Main Street corridor, a heavily-traveled gateway to the city from Interstate 495’s Exit 51.
The city notified about the grant Jan. 9.
“Your application did very well among a very competitive applicant pool, and we believe your project will have a significant impact in your community,” state Highway Administrator Jonathan L. Gulliver told Fiorentini in a letter.
The grant supplements Chapter 90 state funds the city receives annually to repave and improve city streets.
The roadway improvements are designed to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists by slowing traffic, reducing travel lanes, reducing pedestrian crossing distances, improving accessibility and providing wider sidewalks.
"Speeds tends to reduce when encountering elements such as median strips and crosswalks," said DPW Director Michael Stankovich, who developed the grant application.
A primary goal of the work is to encourage people to walk between the many homes, schools and businesses in the area, the mayor said.
The project site is within a mile of Whittier Middle School and Pentucket Lake Elementary School, which are on Concord Street, and the nearby Wingate nursing home and assisted living on North Avenue.
Walnut Square Elementary School, the Residences at Little River Apartments, a medical facility and the Saint James school are also located nearby on Primrose Street.
Fiorentini said the project ties into his vision of creating a “walkable city” and his plan to repair and build new sidewalks, especially near schools.
“We want to do more sidewalks, but they are very expensive so it’s a slow and methodical process,” the mayor said. “This funding will help us do more over time.”
The city's grant application notes "this project will help remind motorists entering the city, predominantly from Interstate 495, that they are no longer on a freeway and are entering a multi-modal civic, commercial and/or residential environment."
Prior to applying for state funding, city officials outlined the Complete Streets program at public meetings and refined the proposal at meetings with department heads, planners and experts from the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission, along with guidance from MassDOT.