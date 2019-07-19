HAVERHILL — With temperatures predicted to hit 100 on Saturday, the city is setting up water canons and other water features for kids to enjoy in a number of parks and schools.
Water canons will be running on Saturday from 10 a.m to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, with hours dependent on the temperatures.
Sites include Riverside Park on Lincoln Avenue, the Consentino School at 685 Washington St., Wysocki Park at the corner of Tremont and Central streets, Cashman Field on Hilldale Avenue, and the 12th Avenue Playground.
The splash pad at Swasey Field on Blaisdell Street is open daily throughout the summer from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.