Due to the coronavirus pandemic, normal Memorial Day observances in Haverhill had to be canceled.
The city's Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post asked the community to honor fallen heroes by decorating their homes in red, white and blue as a display of appreciation and gratitude, according to Junior Vice Commander Donald Jarvis.
"Patriotism is shining bright today on Memorial Day in the city of Haverhill. There is no doubt driving around that this city is truly grateful and appreciative for all that has been given by our service members and the sacrifices that have been made," he said. "This community is showing our Gold Star families that their loss is also our loss, and that we mourn together — not just today, but everyday."