HAVERHILL — These days in Haverhill, city leaders view ground-floor property downtown as prime real estate for businesses — and they are flexing their political muscle to keep it that way.
The City Council has denied a request from the owners of a large apartment complex at 1 Water St. to convert ground-floor units from commercial to residential use.
The units have been zoned for businesses for decades. This week, the owners asked the council's permission to shift the units to residential use. All units on upper floors of the building are residential.
The council denied the request, saying it wants downtown properties to follow the model that has brought success to the inner city — businesses occupying ground-level units and apartments or condos on upper floors.
Local Attorney Michael Migliori, who represented the owners of the Atherton Apartments property at the council meeting, was seeking permission to convert five of six commercial units on the ground level into apartments. The council held a public hearing on Migliori's request this week.
In a letter to the council, city Planning Director William Pillsbury said Migliori's proposal would be inconsistent with the city's master plan and zoning. Pillsbury said that plan and zoning require that, wherever possible, street-level spaces have commercial use to enhance the image and walkability of the downtown.
The multistory apartment building at the corner of Main and Water streets at White's Corner was built in 1970. It is next to the Merrimack River and across from the the eastern entrance to downtown.
Migliori said that in 2019, the building owners were having difficulty attracting commercial tenants to the units and a compromise was reached with the City Council allowing for three additional rental units to replace a single commercial unit that did not face the street. That conversion into residential units never happened, however, he said.
Migliori said the reason given by the planning director to oppose the conversion requested this week should not apply to 1 Water St. Migliori said because the building is just outside the downtown, it should not be considered part of the area where city officials want to promote foot traffic and an enhanced streetscape.
"There is no foot traffic, nor is there any traction to support a commercial enterprise," he said.
Migliori said the owners, who bought the property within the last two years, have invested more than $500,000 in improvements inside and outside the building. He said they installed a modern fitness center, enhanced security and replaced hallway carpeting, in addition to other improvements. More improvements are planned, he said.
Migliori said the reduction in commercial units would free up 21 parking spaces for use by tenants.
During the council hearing, one person spoke in opposition to the proposal. Ann Marie Putman of Derry, New Hampshire, told the council her aunt was a resident of 1 Water St. for more than 25 years. Putman said she is familiar with the property.
"The things the lawyer has told you are not truthful," Putman said of Migliori's comments, noting the building's community room was sacrificed to create a fitness center and that the owners were renting parking spaces to tenants after those spaces had been set aside for the commercial units.
Putman also said that after her aunt died, she was not allowed into her aunt's apartment to retrieve personal property, even though her aunt had previously told the building manager to allow Putman in.
"In my opinion, they (the owners) don't care about their residents,'' Putman said. "I had to fight to get my aunt's belongings back."
Migliori said he had no idea what Putman was talking about and had no additional comment about the matter.
Councilor Joseph Bevilacqua suggested the building owners do a better job advertising the ground-floor commercial spaces to attract businesses. Other councilors expressed similar thoughts.
"I cannot support this," Bevilacqua said about the request to convert the commercial units to residential use.
Migliori said the owners have been doing everything they can to attract businesses to the commercial units, but without success.
"There is no market for this commercial space," he said.
Councilor Thomas Sullivan said the commercial units have sat empty for a long time, and that the last tenant there was a medical company which left after occupying one of the units for several years.
"Commercial isn't working there," Sullivan said. "That frontage sits idle, has sat idle, and will continue to sit idle and unattractive for years to come if we don't do something."
The council voted 6-2 against changing the units from commercial to residential, with Sullivan and Mary Ellen Daly O'Brien in support of the change and council President Melinda Barrett, Bevilacqua, Colin LePage, John Michitson, Timothy Jordan and William Macek opposed. Councilor Michael McGonagle was absent.